Ramaphosa extends SANDF deployment in Western Cape by six months
President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the presence of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in crime-affected parts of the Western Cape until 31 March 2020.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the employment of the South African National Defence Force (#SANDF) in crime-affected parts of the Western Cape until 31 March 2020. https://t.co/v6mns6vJr6— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) September 16, 2019
The SANDF was rolled out on the Cape Flats as part of efforts to restore peace in the area.
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde had requested an extension of the deployment.
Ramaphosa has authorised the original employment of the SANDF in July 2019 for a two-month period ending today.
The extension comes into effect today.
