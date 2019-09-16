Gary Kirsten shares tips on how to avoid becoming a nightmare sports parent

Picture the scene:

It's early on a Saturday morning and you're standing on the edge of a sports field with a thermos full of hot coffee, screaming at the referee for not having seen that very obvious penalty.

Somewhere else on the field is your young offspring, mortified that you've once again disrupted what should be a fun morning of sport with friends and schoolmates.

If this sounds familiar then a series of courses being hosted by sporting legend Gary Kirsten could be just what you need.

Kirsten has teamed up with Fairtree to present Parenting in Sport to explain how a parent’s approach to their children’s sport can affect their sporting experience and long term development

It's become an epidemic in school sport in South Africa. Gary Kirsten, Former Proteas coach

Kirsten admits that as a father he's had to learn to take a backseat when it comes to watching and supporting his kids on the field.

I have to check in with myself as a parent that I'm not jumping in on the emotion of wanting my kids to do well for my sake. Gary Kirsten, Former Proteas coach

Kirsten says while the health and developmental benefits of sport are well recognised, it's important to remember that not everyone can be the next Chester Williams, Bryan Habana or Siya Kolisi.

Less than 1% of every kid at our elite sporting schools in the country goes on to play the sport professionally. Gary Kirsten, Former Proteas coach

Gary will be presenting his Parenting in Sports talk at a number of Western Cape schools on the following dates. · Parklands College 12 September 2019, 6pm–7.30pm · Rondebosch High 17 September 2019, 6pm-7.30pm · Springfield Convent – 9 October 2019, 6pm-7.30pm · Herschel Girls 10 October 2019, 6pm-7.30pm

Find out more at GaryKirsten.com

Listen to the full interview below: