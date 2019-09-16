South Africa needs more medical schools, says Wits professor

Professor Martin Veller says South Africa needs to establish more medical schools to ensure that enough doctors enter the health system.

Professor Veller, the dean of the health sciences faculty at Wits University, says South Africa's doctor:population ratio remains a cause for concern.

We have roughly 0.8 doctors per 1,000 population. The international average is 1.5 doctors per 1,000 population. For economies of equivalent size to South Africa, the average is 2 doctors per 1,000 population. Prof Martin Veller, Dean of Health Sciences at Wits University

Some reports have questioned the value of South Africa's massive programme for training medical students in Cuba.

It's alleged that Cuban medical training takes two years longer than South African medical training and it costs twice as much.

Prof Veller says South Africa's existing medicine faculties are at capacity and risk compromising the quality of training if the student numbers are increased.

We are still not training enough doctors. Prof Martin Veller, Dean of Health Sciences at Wits University

We clearly have a shortage of medical doctors and need to increase those numbers. Prof Martin Veller, Dean of Health Sciences at Wits University

Yes, we do need more medical schools. Prof Martin Veller, Dean of Health Sciences at Wits University

