South Africa needs more medical schools, says Wits professor
Professor Martin Veller says South Africa needs to establish more medical schools to ensure that enough doctors enter the health system.
Professor Veller, the dean of the health sciences faculty at Wits University, says South Africa's doctor:population ratio remains a cause for concern.
We have roughly 0.8 doctors per 1,000 population. The international average is 1.5 doctors per 1,000 population. For economies of equivalent size to South Africa, the average is 2 doctors per 1,000 population.Prof Martin Veller, Dean of Health Sciences at Wits University
Some reports have questioned the value of South Africa's massive programme for training medical students in Cuba.
It's alleged that Cuban medical training takes two years longer than South African medical training and it costs twice as much.
Prof Veller says South Africa's existing medicine faculties are at capacity and risk compromising the quality of training if the student numbers are increased.
We are still not training enough doctors.Prof Martin Veller, Dean of Health Sciences at Wits University
We clearly have a shortage of medical doctors and need to increase those numbers.Prof Martin Veller, Dean of Health Sciences at Wits University
Yes, we do need more medical schools.Prof Martin Veller, Dean of Health Sciences at Wits University
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Local
[LISTEN] 2020 Olympic hopeful putting South Africa on the world gymnastics map
Caitlin Rooskrantz became the first South African to win a gold medal this year at a recent international gymnastics competition.Read More
[LISTEN] Simon's Town residents accuse authorities of ignoring lawlessness
They say their requests for full-time intervention, management and control of the Seaforth Parking lot are being ignored.Read More
Ramaphosa extends SANDF deployment in Western Cape by six months
The army will remain on the Cape Flats for six more months, according to a statement released by the Presidency.Read More
Rica Act's surveillance laws unconstitutional, court finds
The act was used to place journalist Sam Sole under surveillance while he was investigating Zuma's corruption charges in 2017.Read More
Western Cape premier wants Cape Flats army deployment extended
The two-months mandate of the South African Defence Force in the province comes to an end today.Read More
GUILTY - 'Ninow followed victim with intention of raping her'
21-year-old Nicholas Ninow has been found guilty of raping a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in September 2018.Read More
[WATCH] Luke Dale-Roberts tucks into his first-ever Cape gatsby from Golden Dish
Despite having lived in South Africa for over 15 years, world-renowned chef Luke Dale-Roberts had never eaten a gatsby before.Read More
'My child went to an Afrikaans school' Panyaza Lesufi says not 'anti-Afrikaans'
Lesufi has been responding to the building of a new Afrikaans university in Pretoria by trade union Solidarity.Read More
WC truck torchers facing imminent arrest, police say
Four trucks were petrol-bombed in the Western Cape amid a spate of nationwide attacks on trucks on South African roads.Read More
Rapist Bob Hewitt's parole reviewed as families not consulted about release
Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services spokesperson Chrispin Phiri explains the parole process.Read More