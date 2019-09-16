[LISTEN] Simon's Town residents accuse authorities of ignoring lawlessness

Angry Simon's Town residents say authorities have shrugged off their concerns over what they say is increasing lawlessness in the area.

They say their requests for full-time intervention, management and control of the Seaforth Parking lot and surrounds are being ignored.

One resident, Gary Carlton says the problems have escalated over the last few months.

We've got underage kids arriving there and harassing tourists, hawkers harassing people on the beach. Gary Carlton, Resident

What we're looking for is full-time law enforcement. Gary Carlton, Resident

Carlton says the problems will have a knock-on effect for local tourism and wants the City of Cape Town to come with a plan.

