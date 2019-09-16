[LISTEN] 2020 Olympic hopeful putting South Africa on the world gymnastics map

A young and talented 2020 Olympic hopeful is putting South Africa on the world gymnastics map.

Seventeen-year-old Caitlin Rooskrantz made history recently when she became the first South African to win a gold medal at an international gymnastics competition in 2019.

Competing at the Szombathely Challenge Cup in Hungary early this month, she scooped a gold medal in the Uneven Bars, ahead of Phoebe Jakubczyk from Great Britain and Roxana Popa from Spain.

It's still sinking in, says Rooskrantz of her gold medal win.

She spoke to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson about her incredible achievement and her gruelling training regime.

I train four-and-a-half hours a day, six days a week which adds up to about 30 hours a week, that's in-between studying for matric. Caitlin Rooskrantz, gymnast

And fresh from her win, Caitlin's got her sights set on the big time.

The (gold medal) win boosts my confidence but it wasn't a qualifier for the Olympics next year, the qualifier is at the World Championships in Stuggartt, Germany next week. Caitlin Rooskrantz, gymnast

Listen to the full interview below: