What would you pay for Nkandla? It could be a steal...

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 16:10
Drone attack on Saudi Arabia's Abqaiq oil refinery
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Stephens - Research Fellow for Middle East Studies and Head of RUSI Qatar
Today at 16:20
High court rules that Rica is unconstitutional
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sam Sole - Senior Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:20
The ratings of medical doctors online
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa - Vice-Chairperson and spokeserson at South African Medical Association
Today at 17:46
Bizarre fabrics that the fashion industry has its money on
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Blackburn - Assoc Prof at Univ of Leeds with expertise in sustainable textiles, cellulose chemistry, cosmetics,
Tomorrow at 06:25
Nkandla For Sale
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Karen Dunlop - Estate Agent at Realty Professionals
Tomorrow at 06:41
Tech Tuesdays : Online Dating
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Tomorrow at 06:55
Israel Elections
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mohammad Al Kassim - Middle East Bureau Chief The Media Line
Tomorrow at 07:07
SANDF Stays and RICA Judgment Implications
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Murray Hunter
Albert Fritz - MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape Government
Tomorrow at 07:22
Insurance: Home Burglaries
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Maanda Tshifularo - Head of Dialdirect Insurance
Tomorrow at 08:07
2nd Interpol Global Drug and Illicit Substance Trafficking Conference in Cape Town
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at UCT's Global Risk Governance programme
Tomorrow at 09:40
What's behind the thinking for a private Afrikaans-medium university
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Connie Mulder - Head of Research at Solidarity
Tomorrow at 11:05
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr David Benn
Joshua Jack found a support clown. Take a listen to this!
Mark's girlfriend broke up with him and that left him in a predicament. Take a listen to this!
Spring Gardening - Chemical Free Soil & Lawn Care
Creative and floral décor expert Blomboy
DJ Fresh together with his team had a lovely and funny chat with Schalk Bezuidenhout. Take a listen to this!
#CantBeat: Fresh is still the reigning champ of all things current affairs!
Birthday rap with Nick Explicit!
#ShannonOnTheStreets!
ABSA Enterprise Development Den
#LottoStar: Siphesihle didn't win the R5000 because she didn't place her bet. Don't forget to place the bet so that you can win big!
#Kidvice: The kids will always be authentic and raw about everything!
DA briefs media on urgent legislative proposals to tackle GBV
Protecting the past and preparing for the future
The business of Bo-Kaap
A long and surprising history
Senior Hawks investigator takes stand at State Capture Commission
MEC Maile gives update on breakthroughs in his department
Mpumalanga mother who killed her 4 children awaits sentencing
Santaco members embark anti-crime motorcade in the Tshwane CBD
Urgent application against Afriforum's Ernst Roets dismissed in apartheid flag matter
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 13 September 2019 Here are John's three picks for the week 13 September 2019 4:42 PM
Scientists think they've solved the mystery of the Loch Ness monster People have made claims about seeing a huge dinosaur-like creature in Scotland’s Loch Ness since as far back as the sixth century. 13 September 2019 11:14 AM
Several people injured as Zimbabweans force their way to view Mugabe's body EWN reporter Clement Manyathela says paramedics are attending to those who have been injured as a result of the stampede. 12 September 2019 5:36 PM
View all World
[LISTEN] 2020 Olympic hopeful putting South Africa on the world gymnastics map Caitlin Rooskrantz became the first South African to win a gold medal this year at a recent international gymnastics competition.... 16 September 2019 5:34 PM
CT marathon: Kenya's Edwin Kibet Koech a strong contender for first place The defending champion will sit this year's Cape Town Marathon out as he gets ready to represent SA at the world championships. 13 September 2019 4:59 PM
He was kind to the core - SA icon PJ Powers remembers Bok hero Chester Williams Music legend PJ Powers says two great things happened in 1995: She met Chester Williams and she sang at the Rugby World Cup. 13 September 2019 2:45 PM
View all Sport
[VIDEO] Smuggling drugs in a meat stew...? Yusuf Ambramjee shared a video showing sealed packets of what appears to be drugs hidden in pieces of cooked meat. 17 September 2019 10:15 AM
What would you pay for Nkandla? It could be a steal... Lester Kiewit and estate agent Karen Dunlop take a satirical look at what the former president's homestead has to offer. 17 September 2019 7:30 AM
Panyaza Lesufi takes a swipe at private Afrikaans university under construction Gauteng Education MEC says there is no room in a non-racial South Africa for reminders of apartheid. 16 September 2019 10:23 AM
View all Politics
Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice “Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 September 2019 10:32 AM
The stock market is not a casino. Investing in shares is nothing like gambling Too scared to “gamble” away your hard-earned cash? Kabous le Roux asks you to consider this simple argument with an open mind. 2 September 2019 6:31 PM
Tito Mboweni publishes evidence-based plan to fix structure of broken economy The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Peter Attard Montalto (Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex) for comment. 27 August 2019 8:50 PM
View all Opinion
Tshwane taxi drivers march against xenophobia and gender-based violence Metro police plead with motorists to be patient on the roads due to traffic caused by the motorcade. 17 September 2019 1:25 PM
Mpumalanga mom who murdered her four children said she wanted to commit suicide Convicted killer Zinhle Maditla took the stand at the High Court in Middelburg during her sentencing proceedings. 17 September 2019 1:07 PM
Forensic investigator pokes holes in Watson death probe The recent findings of a private pathologist ruled out suicide as the cause of death of the former Bosasa boss. 17 September 2019 12:58 PM
View all Local
Planning a Cape getaway? Travel writer Marisa Crous has some tips Travel writer Marisa Crous shares some advice for those looking for planning a trip or staycation. 17 September 2019 12:23 PM
[WATCH] Goat yoga is killing stress for this Swedish community Malin Tyren Bakken has been running goat yoga classes in Stockholm, Sweden and says the goats help people unwind. 17 September 2019 11:58 AM
3 best JSE shares to buy, right now (according to Small Talk Daily) Analyst Anthony Clark shares his stock picks of the week on Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show. 17 September 2019 10:33 AM
View all Lifestyle
Legal dagga just created its first dollar billionaire Boris Jordan’s Curaleaf is the largest dagga retailer in the United States. It’s making him very, very rich. 17 September 2019 1:20 PM
'If you grow up with nothing, you want to look rich too soon' Bruce Whitfield interviews Joe Public’s Pepe Marais about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 September 2019 12:22 PM
3 best JSE shares to buy, right now (according to Small Talk Daily) Analyst Anthony Clark shares his stock picks of the week on Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show. 17 September 2019 10:33 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

What would you pay for Nkandla? It could be a steal...

17 September 2019 7:30 AM
by
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Nkandla
VBS Bank
Lester Kiewit and estate agent Karen Dunlop take a satirical look at what the former president's homestead has to offer.

Jacob Zuma owes R7.3 million to now-defunct VBS bank for loans on his Nkandla homestead in rural Kwa-Zulu Natal.

Should he fail to repay the debt, VBS liquidators have threatened to attach his home.

Lester Kiewit and estate agent Karen Dunlop take a satirical look at what the former president's homestead has to offer.

Nkandla is built on land owned by the Ngonyama Trust, but everything above the ground belongs to Zuma.

From security cameras to your own tear-shaped fire-pool and much more.

There's a driveway that can house 80 luxury cars and a spaza shop that can be upgraded to sell your Gucci or Dior to your opulent customers.

Karen Dunlop, Estate Agent - Realty Professionals

But she says, it's a buyers market at the moment...

So you could really get it at a steal.

Karen Dunlop, Estate Agent - Realty Professionals

Take a listen to this satirical pitch of what's on offer should you decide to put in an offer:

Jacob Zuma's homestead in Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: EWN.
Jacob Zuma's homestead in Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: EWN.

17 September 2019 7:30 AM
by
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Nkandla
VBS Bank

More from Politics

[VIDEO] Smuggling drugs in a meat stew...?

17 September 2019 10:15 AM

Yusuf Ambramjee shared a video showing sealed packets of what appears to be drugs hidden in pieces of cooked meat.

Read More arrow_forward

Panyaza Lesufi takes a swipe at private Afrikaans university under construction

16 September 2019 10:23 AM

Gauteng Education MEC says there is no room in a non-racial South Africa for reminders of apartheid.

Read More arrow_forward

Condolences pour in for deputy minerals minister Bavelile Hlongwa

14 September 2019 9:34 AM

The Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources died in a car crash on Friday. The details surrounding the crash remain unclear.

Read More arrow_forward

Teacher gives girl pupils a lesson on basic car maintenance

13 September 2019 6:08 PM

A Facebook post has put the Wykeham Collegiate private school for girls in Pietermaritzburg in the limelight.

Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] I intend to go back to work, my name must be cleared - Peter Moyo

13 September 2019 5:30 PM

The fired Old Mutual CEO has responded to board chair Trevor Manuel's claims made in a media briefing on Friday.

Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng residents asked to be mindful of depleting dam levels

13 September 2019 4:24 PM

Residents have been urged to adapt accordingly as the Integrated Vaal River System is also negatively impacted by the decline.

Read More arrow_forward

Nelson Chamisa calls on Zimbabweans to forgive Mugabe

13 September 2019 4:07 PM

The MDC president says this is not the time to score 'cheap' political points and that due regard must be given to the statesmen.

Read More arrow_forward

'A day like today indicates how fractured we are as a country' #SandtonShutdown

13 September 2019 1:38 PM

JSE CEO Nicky Newton-King received a memorandum from demonstrators on Friday and says women's demands will not fall on deaf ears.

Read More arrow_forward

'Queer bodies are falling through the cracks in this conversation'

13 September 2019 12:15 PM

Activist Nolwazi Tusini gives her critique of the #SandtonShutdown and the conversation around gender-based violence.

Read More arrow_forward

SA justice system was not weakened by chance, it was systematic - Cele

13 September 2019 9:10 AM

Police Minister says the country needs to move away form moral degeneration and put families first.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Forensic investigator pokes holes in Watson death probe

Local

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
The Movies review: Dora and the Lost City of Gold
UK Report
What's On: 2019 Cape Town Baroque Festival
Will army get an extension on the Cape Flats?
Weekend sport talk: Cape Town Marathon
ABSA Enterprise Development Den
DA briefs media on urgent legislative proposals to tackle GBV
Senior Hawks investigator takes stand at State Capture Commission
MEC Maile gives update on breakthroughs in his department
Mpumalanga mother who killed her 4 children awaits sentencing

EWN Highlights

Perils of gender and geography hamper global development, report finds

17 September 2019 12:58 PM

Mpumalanga mom details events leading up to murder of her 4 children

17 September 2019 12:23 PM

WC Safety MEC calls for clear strategy after SANDF deployment extended

17 September 2019 11:42 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA