What would you pay for Nkandla? It could be a steal...
Jacob Zuma owes R7.3 million to now-defunct VBS bank for loans on his Nkandla homestead in rural Kwa-Zulu Natal.
Should he fail to repay the debt, VBS liquidators have threatened to attach his home.
Lester Kiewit and estate agent Karen Dunlop take a satirical look at what the former president's homestead has to offer.
Nkandla is built on land owned by the Ngonyama Trust, but everything above the ground belongs to Zuma.
From security cameras to your own tear-shaped fire-pool and much more.
There's a driveway that can house 80 luxury cars and a spaza shop that can be upgraded to sell your Gucci or Dior to your opulent customers.Karen Dunlop, Estate Agent - Realty Professionals
But she says, it's a buyers market at the moment...
So you could really get it at a steal.Karen Dunlop, Estate Agent - Realty Professionals
Take a listen to this satirical pitch of what's on offer should you decide to put in an offer:
