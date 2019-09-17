SANDF stays on Cape Flats until 2020 but 'it cannot just be army and police'

SANDF troops in gang-riddled communities of the Cape Flats was drawing to a close, but now the decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa to extend its presence was given the green light until 31 March 2020.

This came after the first deployment was drawing to an end on 16 September and the topic of whether to extend or was being hotly debated. .

Albert Fritz, MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape Government, talks to Lester Kiewit about the decision to extend the troops presence in the area.

Fritz says the working relationship between the police, province and national government has not been good, adding that he was not invited to the national crime summit.

On 11 September Western Cape premier Alan Winde wrote a letter to President Ramaphosa and the defence minister, motivating for an extension of SANDF deployment in the affected areas under very specific operational timelines.

We need to look at the measurable impact of the Defence Force....there was a stabilisation of the violence. Albert Fritz, Community Safety MEC - Western Cape Government

He says it is important the SANDF usage is blended with law enforcement and community mobilisation and social development interventions.

It cannot just be the army and police. Albert Fritz, Community Safety MEC - Western Cape Government

He says there are a couple of hot spots that need to be cleaned up. There were 395 arrests.

191 arrests were wanted people, people the police were looking for. So it can be successful if it is properly coordinated. Albert Fritz, Community Safety MEC - Western Cape Government

The premier is convening a safety cabinet to address the serious issue in the area, he says.

Listen to the interview below: