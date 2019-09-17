Safety tips for homeowners - New crime trands identified

Possible new crime trends have been uncovered, says Dialdirect.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) crime statistics for 2018/2019 have shown that 220,865 house burglaries were reported to the police, an average of 605 houses per day.

Drawing data from claims made to insurance companies, Dialdirect, has uncovered possible trends in these crimes.

Speaking to Lester Kiewit on the Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto, head of Dialdirect Maanda Tshifularo says criminals have extended their workweek and now start on Thursdays.

Home burglaries we are seeing them happening more frequently from Thursday to late Saturday. In the past, this used to happen in the latter part of Friday to Saturday. Maanda Tshifularo, Head - Dialdirect Insurance

Entry points during burglaries have changed too, he says.

Lately, we are seeing an increase in number of claims where entry is gained through the garage. Maanda Tshifularo, Head - Dialdirect Insurance

Electronics and jewellery are the most stolen items.

The most commonly stolen items during these burglaries are electronics, specifically televisions, decoders and cameras. Maanda Tshifularo, Head - Dialdirect Insurance

Listen to the full interview below...