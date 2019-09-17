Safety tips for homeowners - New crime trands identified

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 09:40
What's behind the thinking for a private Afrikaans-medium university
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Connie Mulder - Head of Research at Solidarity
Panyaza Lesufi
Today at 10:08
Goat yoga is gaining worldwide following
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Malin Tyren Bakken - Stockholm – creator of goat yoga classes in Stockholm
Today at 11:05
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr David Benn
Today at 11:32
Travel - local getaways close to our doorstep
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Marisa Crous - Travel writer at Traveller24
Today at 11:45
The World of Advertising and Creativity
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
One engine aeroplane
The World View
The Africa Report
What’s Viral - I will be the man people run to, not run from
The World View
Wife of SA hostage in Libya: Shireen van Deventer
Hidden crime stats
Gauteng Health MEC on patient safety & improving local health system
SANDF stays on Cape Flats until March 2020
The Political Desk
Tech Tuesdays: Online Dating
Nkandla for sale?
Tackling food insecurity
Robotic Process Automation is the answer to Digital Transformation
A Made in Senegal Drone
Communicare apartments being ‘hijacked’
Zimbabwe doctors march in support of their kidnapped union leader
South Africa’s debt culture
Current News & Affairs- Watson Story opens more wounds on the case
It’s now law — no secret balloting, no strike
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 13 September 2019 Here are John's three picks for the week 13 September 2019 4:42 PM
Scientists think they've solved the mystery of the Loch Ness monster People have made claims about seeing a huge dinosaur-like creature in Scotland’s Loch Ness since as far back as the sixth century. 13 September 2019 11:14 AM
Several people injured as Zimbabweans force their way to view Mugabe's body EWN reporter Clement Manyathela says paramedics are attending to those who have been injured as a result of the stampede. 12 September 2019 5:36 PM
View all World
[LISTEN] 2020 Olympic hopeful putting South Africa on the world gymnastics map Caitlin Rooskrantz became the first South African to win a gold medal this year at a recent international gymnastics competition.... 16 September 2019 5:34 PM
CT marathon: Kenya's Edwin Kibet Koech a strong contender for first place The defending champion will sit this year's Cape Town Marathon out as he gets ready to represent SA at the world championships. 13 September 2019 4:59 PM
He was kind to the core - SA icon PJ Powers remembers Bok hero Chester Williams Music legend PJ Powers says two great things happened in 1995: She met Chester Williams and she sang at the Rugby World Cup. 13 September 2019 2:45 PM
View all Sport
What would you pay for Nkandla? It could be a steal... Lester Kiewit and estate agent Karen Dunlop take a satirical look at what the former president's homestead has to offer. 17 September 2019 7:30 AM
Panyaza Lesufi takes a swipe at private Afrikaans university under construction Gauteng Education MEC says there is no room in a non-racial South Africa for reminders of apartheid. 16 September 2019 10:23 AM
Condolences pour in for deputy minerals minister Bavelile Hlongwa The Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources died in a car crash on Friday. The details surrounding the crash remain unclear. 14 September 2019 9:34 AM
View all Politics
Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice “Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 September 2019 10:32 AM
The stock market is not a casino. Investing in shares is nothing like gambling Too scared to “gamble” away your hard-earned cash? Kabous le Roux asks you to consider this simple argument with an open mind. 2 September 2019 6:31 PM
Tito Mboweni publishes evidence-based plan to fix structure of broken economy The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Peter Attard Montalto (Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex) for comment. 27 August 2019 8:50 PM
View all Opinion
De Lille remembers Bok legend Chester Williams ahead of funeral service Minister Patricia de Lille has invited the public to pay their final respects to Williams at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. 14 September 2019 8:46 AM
#SandtonShutdown: Activist says civil society can't fight against GBV alone Hundreds of women gathered outside the JSE in Sandton as early as 3am this morning to demand support from the private sector. 13 September 2019 4:02 PM
'Peter Moyo is not required – nor permitted – at work' Old Mutual is not backing down in its fight with fired CEO Peter Moyo. Ray White interviews EWN’s Nthakoana Ngatane. 13 September 2019 2:32 PM
View all Local
Nikki Bush has new parenting book on how to guarantee you child's future success The book offers tips on how parents can equip their children in the age of disruption and digital innovation. 14 September 2019 12:13 PM
5 things marathon runners should do the day before a big race Endurance running consultant David Leith shares his expert advice on how runners should spend the 24 hours before race day. 14 September 2019 8:03 AM
Comedians to raise funds to build orphanage in Orange Farm The show on the 19th of September will take place at the Barnyard Theatre in Sandton. 13 September 2019 5:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
10 unexpected things that most truly rich people have in common Personal finance expert Warren Ingram on the money values that those "worth" R40 million or more almost invariably have in common. 13 September 2019 2:44 PM
'Peter Moyo is not required – nor permitted – at work' Old Mutual is not backing down in its fight with fired CEO Peter Moyo. Ray White interviews EWN’s Nthakoana Ngatane. 13 September 2019 2:32 PM
Prasa assets not insured, you are riding at your own risk - Mantshantsha Daily Maverick's Sikonathi Mantshantsha says Prasa is on a downward spiral and trains no longer have risk insurance cover. 13 September 2019 1:04 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Safety tips for homeowners - New crime trands identified

17 September 2019 8:56 AM
by
Tags:
Electronics
house break-ins
insurance companies
2019 crime stats
house burglaries
Dialdirect's Maanda Tshifularo says burglars have extended their workweek to start on Thursdays and entry points have shifted.

Possible new crime trends have been uncovered, says Dialdirect.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) crime statistics for 2018/2019 have shown that 220,865 house burglaries were reported to the police, an average of 605 houses per day.

Drawing data from claims made to insurance companies, Dialdirect, has uncovered possible trends in these crimes.

Speaking to Lester Kiewit on the Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto, head of Dialdirect Maanda Tshifularo says criminals have extended their workweek and now start on Thursdays.

Home burglaries we are seeing them happening more frequently from Thursday to late Saturday. In the past, this used to happen in the latter part of Friday to Saturday.

Maanda Tshifularo, Head - Dialdirect Insurance

RELATED: Police commissioner outlines action plan to fight grim crime stats

Entry points during burglaries have changed too, he says.

Lately, we are seeing an increase in number of claims where entry is gained through the garage.

Maanda Tshifularo, Head - Dialdirect Insurance

Electronics and jewellery are the most stolen items.

The most commonly stolen items during these burglaries are electronics, specifically televisions, decoders and cameras.

Maanda Tshifularo, Head - Dialdirect Insurance

Listen to the full interview below...


17 September 2019 8:56 AM
by
Tags:
Electronics
house break-ins
insurance companies
2019 crime stats
house burglaries

More from Local

Dating platform Tinder most downloaded app in South Africa

17 September 2019 8:04 AM

CEO of Socially Acceptable, Nazareen Ebrahim gives details about how the dating apps are ranked by downloads.

Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] 2020 Olympic hopeful putting South Africa on the world gymnastics map

16 September 2019 5:34 PM

Caitlin Rooskrantz became the first South African to win a gold medal this year at a recent international gymnastics competition.

Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Simon's Town residents accuse authorities of ignoring lawlessness

16 September 2019 5:17 PM

They say their requests for full-time intervention, management and control of the Seaforth Parking lot are being ignored.

Read More arrow_forward

South Africa needs more medical schools, says Wits professor

16 September 2019 4:43 PM

The yearly cost of training a South African to become a doctor in Cuba is more than double what it would be at a local med school.

Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa extends SANDF deployment in Western Cape by six months

16 September 2019 3:58 PM

The army will remain on the Cape Flats for six more months, according to a statement released by the Presidency.

Read More arrow_forward

Rica Act's surveillance laws unconstitutional, court finds

16 September 2019 1:42 PM

The act was used to place journalist Sam Sole under surveillance while he was investigating Zuma's corruption charges in 2017.

Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape premier wants Cape Flats army deployment extended

16 September 2019 1:38 PM

The two-months mandate of the South African Defence Force in the province comes to an end today.

Read More arrow_forward

GUILTY - 'Ninow followed victim with intention of raping her'

16 September 2019 1:26 PM

21-year-old Nicholas Ninow has been found guilty of raping a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in September 2018.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Luke Dale-Roberts tucks into his first-ever Cape gatsby from Golden Dish

16 September 2019 12:51 PM

Despite having lived in South Africa for over 15 years, world-renowned chef Luke Dale-Roberts had never eaten a gatsby before.

Read More arrow_forward

'My child went to an Afrikaans school' Panyaza Lesufi says not 'anti-Afrikaans'

16 September 2019 12:48 PM

Lesufi has been responding to the building of a new Afrikaans university in Pretoria by trade union Solidarity.

Read More arrow_forward

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
The Movies review: Dora and the Lost City of Gold
UK Report
What's On: 2019 Cape Town Baroque Festival
Will army get an extension on the Cape Flats?
Weekend sport talk: Cape Town Marathon
ANCWL on Deputy Minister David Masondo's alleged abuse of power
Warnings that SA won't be spared from impact of attacks on Saudi oil plants
Metrobus strikers go on strike
Uncertainty on whether or not SANDF will be withdrawn from the Cape
Court rules in favour of AmaBhungane journalist mass surveillance matter

EWN Highlights

Commuters stranded again as Metrobus suspends service over strike

17 September 2019 8:51 AM

Athlone man fined R10,000 for forcing 3 men into slavery

17 September 2019 8:32 AM

SABC: No return on investment in broadcasting RWC games

17 September 2019 8:28 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA