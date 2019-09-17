3 best JSE shares to buy, right now (according to Small Talk Daily)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Small Talk Daily analyst Anthony Clark for his stock picks of the week.
Clark said this is what he’s buying, right now:
-
Metrofile
-
Quantum Foods
-
Afrimat
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
