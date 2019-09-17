3 best JSE shares to buy, right now (according to Small Talk Daily)

Today at 16:55 Hard Drive: Apple TV Plus Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral

Today at 17:05 The latest attack on Saudi Arabia is a game-changer Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Clem Sunter - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox

Today at 17:20 A century of research on coloured people at Stellenbosch University Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Prof Jonathan Jansen - Distinguished professor in the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University

Today at 17:46 The problem with trees-for-carbon Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

William Bond - Emeritus Professor and lead author of new research at University Of Cape Town.

Tomorrow at 06:25 Fiela se Kind Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Zenobia Kloppers - Actress And Artistic Director at Seiklo Publishers

Tomorrow at 06:41 Wanderlust Wednesday : Japan Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Erns Grundling

Tomorrow at 06:55 Israel Elections Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Mohammad Al Kassim - The Media Line at Middle East Bureau Chief

Tomorrow at 07:07 GBV-Western Cape Woman's Shelter Movement Protest at Parliament Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Bernadine Bachar - ChChair of WCWSM and Director at the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women & Children

Tomorrow at 08:07 Wednesday Panel : Employment Equity Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Marleen Potgieter

Tony Ehrenreich - Western Cape Provincial Secretary at COSATU

Tomorrow at 09:40 Why is there a shortage of government-provided medicines in South Africa? Today with Kieno Kammies

Khadija Jamaloodien - Director for Affordable Medicines at National Department Of Health

Tomorrow at 10:08 The role aviation can play in African development Today with Kieno Kammies

Adefunke Adeyemi - Regional Director, Advocacy and Strategic Relations Africa at Iata (International Air Travel Association)

Tomorrow at 10:33 1WSR to broadcast every Rugby World Cup game online Today with Kieno Kammies

Simon Gear

Tomorrow at 10:45 CEOs passing on the baton to next generation of leaders Today with Kieno Kammies

Rodger Foster - CEO at Airlink

