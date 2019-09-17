Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
3 best JSE shares to buy, right now (according to Small Talk Daily)

17 September 2019 10:33 AM
by
Tags:
JSE
The Money Show
Johannesburg Stock Exchange
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
investing
investments
stock picks
stock pick
Stock Pick Monday
INVEST
personal finances
metrofile
stock picking
Quantum Foods
Afrimat
Small Talk Daily
Anthony Clark
Analyst Anthony Clark shares his stock picks of the week on Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Small Talk Daily analyst Anthony Clark for his stock picks of the week.

Clark said this is what he’s buying, right now:

  • Metrofile

  • Quantum Foods

  • Afrimat

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?

Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : 3 best JSE shares to buy, right now (according to Small Talk Daily)


