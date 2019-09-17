[WATCH] Goat yoga is killing stress for this Swedish community

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:10
Drone attack on Saudi Arabia's Abqaiq oil refinery
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Stephens - Research Fellow for Middle East Studies and Head of RUSI Qatar
Today at 16:20
High court rules that Rica is unconstitutional
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sam Sole - Senior Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:20
The ratings of medical doctors online
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa - Vice-Chairperson and spokeserson at South African Medical Association
Today at 17:46
Bizarre fabrics that the fashion industry has its money on
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Blackburn - Assoc Prof at Univ of Leeds with expertise in sustainable textiles, cellulose chemistry, cosmetics,
Tomorrow at 06:25
Nkandla For Sale
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Karen Dunlop - Estate Agent at Realty Professionals
Tomorrow at 06:41
Tech Tuesdays : Online Dating
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Tomorrow at 06:55
Israel Elections
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mohammad Al Kassim - Middle East Bureau Chief The Media Line
Tomorrow at 07:07
SANDF Stays and RICA Judgment Implications
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Murray Hunter
Albert Fritz - MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape Government
Tomorrow at 07:22
Insurance: Home Burglaries
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Maanda Tshifularo - Head of Dialdirect Insurance
Tomorrow at 08:07
2nd Interpol Global Drug and Illicit Substance Trafficking Conference in Cape Town
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at UCT's Global Risk Governance programme
Tomorrow at 09:40
What's behind the thinking for a private Afrikaans-medium university
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Connie Mulder - Head of Research at Solidarity
Tomorrow at 11:05
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr David Benn
Kim Harrisberg
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved
[WATCH] Goat yoga is killing stress for this Swedish community

17 September 2019 11:58 AM
by
Tags:
Yoga
Sweden
Stockholm
Goats
fitness
Goat Yoga
Malin Tyren Bakken
Malin Tyren Bakken has been running goat yoga classes in Stockholm, Sweden and says the goats help people unwind.

Yoginis in the capital of Sweden are turning to goats to help them achieve their best yoga poses.

Goat yoga is the latest zen trend making waves in the global fitness community.

It's been described as a new and fun way for animal lovers to keep fit.

Also read: What the quack? Adorable baby goat with anxiety only unwinds wearing duck outfit

Goat yoga - or "goga" as some are calling it - is taking off in Stockholm, where participants practise their positions in a park as the animals wander around them and relax at their feet.

The Stockholm class was set up by Malin Tyren Bakken, who first heard about goga when visiting family in New York.

She has been running the goga class classes in Lidingo, a suburb of Stockholm, and says goats love interacting with humans.

The community here are really happy to have the goats.

Malin Tyren Bakken, Creator of goat yoga classes in Stockholm

The goat is a smaller animal... They are so funny, you never know what's going to happen.

Malin Tyren Bakken, Creator of goat yoga classes in Stockholm

When you're together with animals, in this case, goats, it's easier for people to relax.

Malin Tyren Bakken, Creator of goat yoga classes in Stockholm

Being with the goats makes me happier, calmer and all the stress disappears.

Malin Tyren Bakken, Creator of goat yoga classes in Stockholm

I heard that they have yoga with cows in Copenhagen!

Malin Tyren Bakken, Creator of goat yoga classes in Stockholm

Listen to Malin Tyren Bakken chat with Kieno Kammies:


