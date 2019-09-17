[WATCH] Goat yoga is killing stress for this Swedish community

Yoginis in the capital of Sweden are turning to goats to help them achieve their best yoga poses.

Goat yoga is the latest zen trend making waves in the global fitness community.

It's been described as a new and fun way for animal lovers to keep fit.

Goat yoga - or "goga" as some are calling it - is taking off in Stockholm, where participants practise their positions in a park as the animals wander around them and relax at their feet.

The Stockholm class was set up by Malin Tyren Bakken, who first heard about goga when visiting family in New York.

She has been running the goga class classes in Lidingo, a suburb of Stockholm, and says goats love interacting with humans.

The community here are really happy to have the goats. Malin Tyren Bakken, Creator of goat yoga classes in Stockholm

The goat is a smaller animal... They are so funny, you never know what's going to happen. Malin Tyren Bakken, Creator of goat yoga classes in Stockholm

When you're together with animals, in this case, goats, it's easier for people to relax. Malin Tyren Bakken, Creator of goat yoga classes in Stockholm

Being with the goats makes me happier, calmer and all the stress disappears. Malin Tyren Bakken, Creator of goat yoga classes in Stockholm

I heard that they have yoga with cows in Copenhagen! Malin Tyren Bakken, Creator of goat yoga classes in Stockholm

