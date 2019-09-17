'We need to protect the privacy of journalists and whistleblowers'
Parts of the Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-Related Information (Rica) Act are unlawful the South Gauteng High Court on Monday found.
In 2017, media group amaBhungane filed an application in the high court to challenge the constitutionality of the act.
Investigative journalist Sam Sole’s communications were targeted by state surveillance while he was reporting on the corruption investigation against former president Jacob Zuma.
Digital rights researcher Murray Hunter explains why people had to Rica their sim cards.
Rica was really implemented to regulate how and when the government and law enforcement agencies could intercept someones' communication but that power has been abused.Murray Hunter, Researcher - Digital rights
Everyone has something to hide, he says.
Everyone has something that they wouldn't want to speak about and it is understandable.Murray Hunter, Researcher - Digital rights
Even if you are involved in completely normal activities your information does become available through the course of digital interaction.Murray Hunter, Researcher - Digital rights
There are people in society that we need to protect in order for a greater public good, for example journalists and whistleblowers.Murray Hunter, Researcher - Digital rights
Listen to the full interview below...
