[VIDEO] Smuggling drugs in a meat stew...?

Today at 16:55
Hard Drive: Apple TV Plus
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 17:05
The latest attack on Saudi Arabia is a game-changer
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Clem Sunter - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 17:20
A century of research on coloured people at Stellenbosch University
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Jonathan Jansen - Distinguished professor in the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:46
The problem with trees-for-carbon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
William Bond - Emeritus Professor and lead author of new research at University Of Cape Town.
Tomorrow at 06:25
Fiela se Kind
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zenobia Kloppers - Actress And Artistic Director at Seiklo Publishers
Tomorrow at 06:41
Wanderlust Wednesday : Japan
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Erns Grundling
Tomorrow at 06:55
Israel Elections
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mohammad Al Kassim - The Media Line at Middle East Bureau Chief
Tomorrow at 07:07
GBV-Western Cape Woman's Shelter Movement Protest at Parliament
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bernadine Bachar - ChChair of WCWSM and Director at the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women & Children
Tomorrow at 08:07
Wednesday Panel : Employment Equity
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marleen Potgieter
Tony Ehrenreich - Western Cape Provincial Secretary at COSATU
Tomorrow at 09:40
Why is there a shortage of government-provided medicines in South Africa?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Khadija Jamaloodien - Director for Affordable Medicines at National Department Of Health
Tomorrow at 10:08
The role aviation can play in African development
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Adefunke Adeyemi - Regional Director, Advocacy and Strategic Relations Africa at Iata (International Air Travel Association)
Tomorrow at 10:33
1WSR to broadcast every Rugby World Cup game online
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Simon Gear
Tomorrow at 10:45
CEOs passing on the baton to next generation of leaders
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rodger Foster - CEO at Airlink
Tomorrow at 11:45
Flag watching with Mind of a Fox - oil price spikes after Saudi refinery attacks
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
[VIDEO] Smuggling drugs in a meat stew...?

17 September 2019 10:15 AM
by
Tags:
Drugs
Drug smuggling
Yusuf Ambramjee shared a video showing sealed packets of what appears to be drugs hidden in pieces of cooked meat.

A video showing sealed packets of what appears to be drugs hidden in pieces of cooked meat was shared on Twitter by Yusuf Abramjee.

In the video, someone can be seen cutting carefully into pieces of cooked meat in a stew to reveal tightly plastic-wrapped packages of what appear to be drugs.

A new way to smuggle drugs?

(It certainly may be a clever way to confuse the sniffer dogs)

it leaves questions about when the packages were inserted into the meat..before or after cooking?

Take a listen to this and other trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman below:


17 September 2019 10:15 AM
by
Tags:
Drugs
Drug smuggling

