[VIDEO] Smuggling drugs in a meat stew...?

A video showing sealed packets of what appears to be drugs hidden in pieces of cooked meat was shared on Twitter by Yusuf Abramjee.

In the video, someone can be seen cutting carefully into pieces of cooked meat in a stew to reveal tightly plastic-wrapped packages of what appear to be drugs.

How criminals smuggle drugs! pic.twitter.com/nMbkOiyA0r — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 16, 2019

A new way to smuggle drugs?

(It certainly may be a clever way to confuse the sniffer dogs)

it leaves questions about when the packages were inserted into the meat..before or after cooking?

Take a listen to this and other trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman below: