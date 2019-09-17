Forensic investigator pokes holes in Watson death probe
Questions continue to circulate around the circumstances surrounding the death of former Bosasa boss Gavin Watson.
At the weekend it was reported that a pathologist hired by the family claimed Watson was dead _before _the car he was driving crashed into a pillar en route to OR Tambo International Airport on 26 August.
Those findings led the pathologist to rule out suicide as the cause of death.
Private forensic investigator Dr David Klatzow identifies several inconsistencies in the case and highlights where he believes there are holes in the investigation.
If he (Watson) was alive at the time of the crash and he had severed a major blood vessel in the neck, that would produce a fair amount of bleeding, and it would appear...that there wasn't a lot of blood. That's concerning.Dr David Klatzow, Private forensic investigator
Klatzow also says further questions need to be asked of those who claimed to have witnessed the crash.
In particular, the man who said he had been on his way to the airport to drop off a relative when he heard a 'massive bang' and saw the vehicle hit the column at massive speed.
Who is he? Was his grandmother really on a flight? Was there such a flight?Dr David Klatzow, Private forensic investigator
Remember we're dealing with a company that is not unknown in the bribing of individuals allegedly.Dr David Klatzow, Private forensic investigator
What concerns me, even more, is the car was taken away and disassembled. There was no need, that car would have zero value in terms of its repairability. That's concerning to me.Dr David Klatzow, Private forensic investigator
Klatzow says so much of the speculation surrounding Watson's death has been fuelled by the statements given by the police, in particular, national police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo.
I've always found him to be an extremely accurate source of information, normally by believing the opposite of what he tells me.Dr David Klatzow, Private forensic investigator
Listen to the full interview below:
