Forensic investigator pokes holes in Watson death probe

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 16:10
Drone attack on Saudi Arabia's Abqaiq oil refinery
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Stephens - Research Fellow for Middle East Studies and Head of RUSI Qatar
Today at 16:20
High court rules that Rica is unconstitutional
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sam Sole - Senior Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:20
The ratings of medical doctors online
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa - Vice-Chairperson and spokeserson at South African Medical Association
Today at 17:46
Bizarre fabrics that the fashion industry has its money on
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Blackburn - Assoc Prof at Univ of Leeds with expertise in sustainable textiles, cellulose chemistry, cosmetics,
Tomorrow at 06:25
Nkandla For Sale
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Karen Dunlop - Estate Agent at Realty Professionals
Tomorrow at 06:41
Tech Tuesdays : Online Dating
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Tomorrow at 06:55
Israel Elections
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mohammad Al Kassim - Middle East Bureau Chief The Media Line
Tomorrow at 07:07
SANDF Stays and RICA Judgment Implications
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Murray Hunter
Albert Fritz - MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape Government
Tomorrow at 07:22
Insurance: Home Burglaries
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Maanda Tshifularo - Head of Dialdirect Insurance
Tomorrow at 08:07
2nd Interpol Global Drug and Illicit Substance Trafficking Conference in Cape Town
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at UCT's Global Risk Governance programme
Tomorrow at 09:40
What's behind the thinking for a private Afrikaans-medium university
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Connie Mulder - Head of Research at Solidarity
Tomorrow at 11:05
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr David Benn
Spring Gardening - Chemical Free Soil & Lawn Care
Creative and floral décor expert Blomboy
DJ Fresh together with his team had a lovely and funny chat with Schalk Bezuidenhout. Take a listen to this!
#CantBeat: Fresh is still the reigning champ of all things current affairs!
Birthday rap with Nick Explicit!
#ShannonOnTheStreets!
ABSA Enterprise Development Den
#LottoStar: Siphesihle didn't win the R5000 because she didn't place her bet. Don't forget to place the bet so that you can win big!
#Kidvice: The kids will always be authentic and raw about everything!
DA briefs media on urgent legislative proposals to tackle GBV
Protecting the past and preparing for the future
The business of Bo-Kaap
A long and surprising history
Senior Hawks investigator takes stand at State Capture Commission
MEC Maile gives update on breakthroughs in his department
Mpumalanga mother who killed her 4 children awaits sentencing
Santaco members embark anti-crime motorcade in the Tshwane CBD
Urgent application against Afriforum's Ernst Roets dismissed in apartheid flag matter
Is President Cyril Ramaphosa in control?
#GuessWhat: The poor man sent a 6 minutes long WhatsApp voicenote to the Breakfast Club by mistake and they did this. Take a listen to this!
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 13 September 2019 Here are John's three picks for the week 13 September 2019 4:42 PM
Scientists think they've solved the mystery of the Loch Ness monster People have made claims about seeing a huge dinosaur-like creature in Scotland’s Loch Ness since as far back as the sixth century. 13 September 2019 11:14 AM
Several people injured as Zimbabweans force their way to view Mugabe's body EWN reporter Clement Manyathela says paramedics are attending to those who have been injured as a result of the stampede. 12 September 2019 5:36 PM
View all World
[LISTEN] 2020 Olympic hopeful putting South Africa on the world gymnastics map Caitlin Rooskrantz became the first South African to win a gold medal this year at a recent international gymnastics competition.... 16 September 2019 5:34 PM
CT marathon: Kenya's Edwin Kibet Koech a strong contender for first place The defending champion will sit this year's Cape Town Marathon out as he gets ready to represent SA at the world championships. 13 September 2019 4:59 PM
He was kind to the core - SA icon PJ Powers remembers Bok hero Chester Williams Music legend PJ Powers says two great things happened in 1995: She met Chester Williams and she sang at the Rugby World Cup. 13 September 2019 2:45 PM
View all Sport
[VIDEO] Smuggling drugs in a meat stew...? Yusuf Ambramjee shared a video showing sealed packets of what appears to be drugs hidden in pieces of cooked meat. 17 September 2019 10:15 AM
What would you pay for Nkandla? It could be a steal... Lester Kiewit and estate agent Karen Dunlop take a satirical look at what the former president's homestead has to offer. 17 September 2019 7:30 AM
Panyaza Lesufi takes a swipe at private Afrikaans university under construction Gauteng Education MEC says there is no room in a non-racial South Africa for reminders of apartheid. 16 September 2019 10:23 AM
View all Politics
Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice “Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 September 2019 10:32 AM
The stock market is not a casino. Investing in shares is nothing like gambling Too scared to “gamble” away your hard-earned cash? Kabous le Roux asks you to consider this simple argument with an open mind. 2 September 2019 6:31 PM
Tito Mboweni publishes evidence-based plan to fix structure of broken economy The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Peter Attard Montalto (Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex) for comment. 27 August 2019 8:50 PM
View all Opinion
Tshwane taxi drivers march against xenophobia and gender-based violence Metro police plead with motorists to be patient on the roads due to traffic caused by the motorcade. 17 September 2019 1:25 PM
Mpumalanga mom who murdered her four children said she wanted to commit suicide Convicted killer Zinhle Maditla took the stand at the High Court in Middelburg during her sentencing proceedings. 17 September 2019 1:07 PM
Forensic investigator pokes holes in Watson death probe The recent findings of a private pathologist ruled out suicide as the cause of death of the former Bosasa boss. 17 September 2019 12:58 PM
View all Local
Planning a Cape getaway? Travel writer Marisa Crous has some tips Travel writer Marisa Crous shares some advice for those looking for planning a trip or staycation. 17 September 2019 12:23 PM
[WATCH] Goat yoga is killing stress for this Swedish community Malin Tyren Bakken has been running goat yoga classes in Stockholm, Sweden and says the goats help people unwind. 17 September 2019 11:58 AM
3 best JSE shares to buy, right now (according to Small Talk Daily) Analyst Anthony Clark shares his stock picks of the week on Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show. 17 September 2019 10:33 AM
View all Lifestyle
Legal dagga just created its first dollar billionaire Boris Jordan’s Curaleaf is the largest dagga retailer in the United States. It’s making him very, very rich. 17 September 2019 1:20 PM
'If you grow up with nothing, you want to look rich too soon' Bruce Whitfield interviews Joe Public’s Pepe Marais about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 September 2019 12:22 PM
3 best JSE shares to buy, right now (according to Small Talk Daily) Analyst Anthony Clark shares his stock picks of the week on Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show. 17 September 2019 10:33 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Forensic investigator pokes holes in Watson death probe

17 September 2019 12:58 PM
by
Tags:
Forensic
Dr David Klatzow
Gavin Watson
Gavin
The recent findings of a private pathologist ruled out suicide as the cause of death of the former Bosasa boss.

Questions continue to circulate around the circumstances surrounding the death of former Bosasa boss Gavin Watson.

At the weekend it was reported that a pathologist hired by the family claimed Watson was dead _before _the car he was driving crashed into a pillar en route to OR Tambo International Airport on 26 August.

Those findings led the pathologist to rule out suicide as the cause of death.

Private forensic investigator Dr David Klatzow identifies several inconsistencies in the case and highlights where he believes there are holes in the investigation.

If he (Watson) was alive at the time of the crash and he had severed a major blood vessel in the neck, that would produce a fair amount of bleeding, and it would appear...that there wasn't a lot of blood. That's concerning.

Dr David Klatzow, Private forensic investigator

RELATED: Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson dies in car crash

Klatzow also says further questions need to be asked of those who claimed to have witnessed the crash.

In particular, the man who said he had been on his way to the airport to drop off a relative when he heard a 'massive bang' and saw the vehicle hit the column at massive speed.

Who is he? Was his grandmother really on a flight? Was there such a flight?

Dr David Klatzow, Private forensic investigator

Remember we're dealing with a company that is not unknown in the bribing of individuals allegedly.

Dr David Klatzow, Private forensic investigator

RELATED: 'There are photos of Gavin Watson on the scene and his face is clearly visible'

What concerns me, even more, is the car was taken away and disassembled. There was no need, that car would have zero value in terms of its repairability. That's concerning to me.

Dr David Klatzow, Private forensic investigator

Klatzow says so much of the speculation surrounding Watson's death has been fuelled by the statements given by the police, in particular, national police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo.

I've always found him to be an extremely accurate source of information, normally by believing the opposite of what he tells me.

Dr David Klatzow, Private forensic investigator

Listen to the full interview below:


17 September 2019 12:58 PM
by
Tags:
Forensic
Dr David Klatzow
Gavin Watson
Gavin

More from Local

Tshwane taxi drivers march against xenophobia and gender-based violence

17 September 2019 1:25 PM

Metro police plead with motorists to be patient on the roads due to traffic caused by the motorcade.

Read More arrow_forward

Mpumalanga mom who murdered her four children said she wanted to commit suicide

17 September 2019 1:07 PM

Convicted killer Zinhle Maditla took the stand at the High Court in Middelburg during her sentencing proceedings.

Read More arrow_forward

'We need to protect the privacy of journalists and whistleblowers'

17 September 2019 10:59 AM

Digital rights researcher Murray Hunter explains the implication of the Rica judgement and how it affects ordinary citizens.

Read More arrow_forward

Solidarity: private Afrikaans-medium college will be based on language, not race

17 September 2019 10:54 AM

Solidarity's Connie Mulder clarifies the intent behind their Afrikaans-medium college and says it's time for SA to get over race.

Read More arrow_forward

Safety tips for homeowners - New crime trends identified

17 September 2019 8:56 AM

Dialdirect's Maanda Tshifularo says burglars have extended their workweek to start on Thursdays and entry points have shifted.

Read More arrow_forward

Dating platform Tinder most downloaded app in South Africa

17 September 2019 8:04 AM

CEO of Socially Acceptable, Nazareen Ebrahim gives details about how the dating apps are ranked by downloads.

Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] 2020 Olympic hopeful putting South Africa on the world gymnastics map

16 September 2019 5:34 PM

Caitlin Rooskrantz became the first South African to win a gold medal this year at a recent international gymnastics competition.

Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Simon's Town residents accuse authorities of ignoring lawlessness

16 September 2019 5:17 PM

They say their requests for full-time intervention, management and control of the Seaforth Parking lot are being ignored.

Read More arrow_forward

South Africa needs more medical schools, says Wits professor

16 September 2019 4:43 PM

The yearly cost of training a South African to become a doctor in Cuba is more than double what it would be at a local med school.

Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa extends SANDF deployment in Western Cape by six months

16 September 2019 3:58 PM

The army will remain on the Cape Flats for six more months, according to a statement released by the Presidency.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Forensic investigator pokes holes in Watson death probe

Local

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
The Movies review: Dora and the Lost City of Gold
UK Report
What's On: 2019 Cape Town Baroque Festival
Will army get an extension on the Cape Flats?
Weekend sport talk: Cape Town Marathon
DA briefs media on urgent legislative proposals to tackle GBV
Senior Hawks investigator takes stand at State Capture Commission
MEC Maile gives update on breakthroughs in his department
Mpumalanga mother who killed her 4 children awaits sentencing
Santaco members embark anti-crime motorcade in the Tshwane CBD

EWN Highlights

Perils of gender and geography hamper global development, report finds

17 September 2019 12:58 PM

Mpumalanga mom details events leading up to murder of her 4 children

17 September 2019 12:23 PM

WC Safety MEC calls for clear strategy after SANDF deployment extended

17 September 2019 11:42 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA