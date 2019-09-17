Planning a Cape getaway? Travel writer Marisa Crous has some tips
You don't' have to travel overseas to experience a great vacation.
There's just as many beautiful destinations to be explored here at home, says travel writer Marisa Crous.
Crous says that local travel boosts the tourism industry and goes a long way in supporting local businesses.
Exploring in South Africa can also be more cost-effective than flying abroad.
We have this idea that when we travel, we need to go abroad.Marisa Crous, Travel writer at Traveller24
Here are some top tips from the Traveller24 writer:
- avoid busy, commercial destinations and opt for the true local experience
- check out the Airbnb Guidebook for suggestions on local spots
- try travel during off season in popular areas
- opt for Wellington and Paarl if you're keen on a Winelands experience
- visit the Hemel en Aarde Valley just outside Hermanus if you love hiking
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
