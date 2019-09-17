'If you grow up with nothing, you want to look rich too soon'

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest World
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 13 September 2019 Here are John's three picks for the week 13 September 2019 4:42 PM
Scientists think they've solved the mystery of the Loch Ness monster People have made claims about seeing a huge dinosaur-like creature in Scotland’s Loch Ness since as far back as the sixth century. 13 September 2019 11:14 AM
Several people injured as Zimbabweans force their way to view Mugabe's body EWN reporter Clement Manyathela says paramedics are attending to those who have been injured as a result of the stampede. 12 September 2019 5:36 PM
View all World
[LISTEN] 2020 Olympic hopeful putting South Africa on the world gymnastics map Caitlin Rooskrantz became the first South African to win a gold medal this year at a recent international gymnastics competition.... 16 September 2019 5:34 PM
CT marathon: Kenya's Edwin Kibet Koech a strong contender for first place The defending champion will sit this year's Cape Town Marathon out as he gets ready to represent SA at the world championships. 13 September 2019 4:59 PM
He was kind to the core - SA icon PJ Powers remembers Bok hero Chester Williams Music legend PJ Powers says two great things happened in 1995: She met Chester Williams and she sang at the Rugby World Cup. 13 September 2019 2:45 PM
View all Sport
DA set to introduce urgent Private Member's Bill to tackle gender-based violence DA Chief Whip, John Steenhuisen explains the party's proposed legislation to tackle gender-based violence. 17 September 2019 1:40 PM
[VIDEO] Smuggling drugs in a meat stew...? Yusuf Ambramjee shared a video showing sealed packets of what appears to be drugs hidden in pieces of cooked meat. 17 September 2019 10:15 AM
What would you pay for Nkandla? It could be a steal... Lester Kiewit and estate agent Karen Dunlop take a satirical look at what the former president's homestead has to offer. 17 September 2019 7:30 AM
View all Politics
Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice “Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 September 2019 10:32 AM
The stock market is not a casino. Investing in shares is nothing like gambling Too scared to “gamble” away your hard-earned cash? Kabous le Roux asks you to consider this simple argument with an open mind. 2 September 2019 6:31 PM
Tito Mboweni publishes evidence-based plan to fix structure of broken economy The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Peter Attard Montalto (Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex) for comment. 27 August 2019 8:50 PM
View all Opinion
De Lille remembers Bok legend Chester Williams ahead of funeral service Minister Patricia de Lille has invited the public to pay their final respects to Williams at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. 14 September 2019 8:46 AM
#SandtonShutdown: Activist says civil society can't fight against GBV alone Hundreds of women gathered outside the JSE in Sandton as early as 3am this morning to demand support from the private sector. 13 September 2019 4:02 PM
'Peter Moyo is not required – nor permitted – at work' Old Mutual is not backing down in its fight with fired CEO Peter Moyo. Ray White interviews EWN’s Nthakoana Ngatane. 13 September 2019 2:32 PM
View all Local
Nikki Bush has new parenting book on how to guarantee you child's future success The book offers tips on how parents can equip their children in the age of disruption and digital innovation. 14 September 2019 12:13 PM
5 things marathon runners should do the day before a big race Endurance running consultant David Leith shares his expert advice on how runners should spend the 24 hours before race day. 14 September 2019 8:03 AM
Comedians to raise funds to build orphanage in Orange Farm The show on the 19th of September will take place at the Barnyard Theatre in Sandton. 13 September 2019 5:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
10 unexpected things that most truly rich people have in common Personal finance expert Warren Ingram on the money values that those "worth" R40 million or more almost invariably have in common. 13 September 2019 2:44 PM
'Peter Moyo is not required – nor permitted – at work' Old Mutual is not backing down in its fight with fired CEO Peter Moyo. Ray White interviews EWN’s Nthakoana Ngatane. 13 September 2019 2:32 PM
Prasa assets not insured, you are riding at your own risk - Mantshantsha Daily Maverick's Sikonathi Mantshantsha says Prasa is on a downward spiral and trains no longer have risk insurance cover. 13 September 2019 1:04 PM
View all Business
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
'If you grow up with nothing, you want to look rich too soon'

17 September 2019 12:22 PM
by
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Make Money Mondays
money beliefs
Joe Public
make money mondays personal edition
Pepe Marais
beliefs about money
Bruce Whitfield interviews Joe Public’s Pepe Marais about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

I fired one of our execs for racism and he went to work for our biggest client, and he fired us! It devalued the business, so we could buy it back.

Pepe Marais, Group Chief Creative Officer - Joe Public

I always wanted to have a property that overlooks the water, now I have too many of them.

Pepe Marais, Group Chief Creative Officer - Joe Public

If you grow up with nothing you want to look rich too soon, I’ve made that mistake…

Pepe Marais, Group Chief Creative Officer - Joe Public

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Make Money Mondays, Personal Edition” feature.

This week Whitfield interviewed Pepe Marais, Group Chief Creative Officer at advertising agency Joe Public.

Marais cofounded Joe Public in 1998, a firm he steered through many ups and deep, deep downs.

  • But what is it that he believes about money?

  • Does it keep him up at night?

  • Does he spend like crazy or save compulsively?

  • How did his childhood experiences shape his views on money?

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

The book is selling well! I even impressed myself.

Pepe Marais, Group Chief Creative Officer - Joe Public

When we started the business, my absolute obsession was the quality of our product… the moment we started focussing on the numbers rather than the product, the business steadily went into decline… When we lost that focus, we pretty much lost the business.

Pepe Marais, Group Chief Creative Officer - Joe Public

On the day we signed the contract to buy the business back, we lost a million rand! Within two months we were bankrupt… Somehow, we saw it through…

Pepe Marais, Group Chief Creative Officer - Joe Public

Money for me is totally emotional… I’m actually pretty good with money…

Pepe Marais, Group Chief Creative Officer - Joe Public

I’m very bullish about this country… they’ll have to kick me out if they want me to go. I’m here for life!

Pepe Marais, Group Chief Creative Officer - Joe Public

Balance doesn’t exist… I’m super-passionate about my business and I’m super-passionate about my family…

Pepe Marais, Group Chief Creative Officer - Joe Public

My greatest investment is our business… it probably yielded a better return than Capitec Bank shares…

Pepe Marais, Group Chief Creative Officer - Joe Public

I have Nedbank shares. Italtile is probably the best share I’ve ever invested in… I work off my instinct and my gut…

Pepe Marais, Group Chief Creative Officer - Joe Public

All the things they say not to invest in, I’ve invested in!

Pepe Marais, Group Chief Creative Officer - Joe Public

I’ve never bought things that I could not afford…

Pepe Marais, Group Chief Creative Officer - Joe Public

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : 'If you grow up with nothing, you want to look rich too soon'


