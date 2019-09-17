I fired one of our execs for racism and he went to work for our biggest client, and he fired us! It devalued the business, so we could buy it back. Pepe Marais, Group Chief Creative Officer - Joe Public

I always wanted to have a property that overlooks the water, now I have too many of them. Pepe Marais, Group Chief Creative Officer - Joe Public

If you grow up with nothing you want to look rich too soon, I’ve made that mistake… Pepe Marais, Group Chief Creative Officer - Joe Public

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Make Money Mondays, Personal Edition” feature.

This week Whitfield interviewed Pepe Marais, Group Chief Creative Officer at advertising agency Joe Public.

Marais cofounded Joe Public in 1998, a firm he steered through many ups and deep, deep downs.

But what is it that he believes about money?

Does it keep him up at night?

Does he spend like crazy or save compulsively?

How did his childhood experiences shape his views on money?

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

The book is selling well! I even impressed myself. Pepe Marais, Group Chief Creative Officer - Joe Public

When we started the business, my absolute obsession was the quality of our product… the moment we started focussing on the numbers rather than the product, the business steadily went into decline… When we lost that focus, we pretty much lost the business. Pepe Marais, Group Chief Creative Officer - Joe Public

On the day we signed the contract to buy the business back, we lost a million rand! Within two months we were bankrupt… Somehow, we saw it through… Pepe Marais, Group Chief Creative Officer - Joe Public

Money for me is totally emotional… I’m actually pretty good with money… Pepe Marais, Group Chief Creative Officer - Joe Public

I’m very bullish about this country… they’ll have to kick me out if they want me to go. I’m here for life! Pepe Marais, Group Chief Creative Officer - Joe Public

Balance doesn’t exist… I’m super-passionate about my business and I’m super-passionate about my family… Pepe Marais, Group Chief Creative Officer - Joe Public

My greatest investment is our business… it probably yielded a better return than Capitec Bank shares… Pepe Marais, Group Chief Creative Officer - Joe Public

I have Nedbank shares. Italtile is probably the best share I’ve ever invested in… I work off my instinct and my gut… Pepe Marais, Group Chief Creative Officer - Joe Public

All the things they say not to invest in, I’ve invested in! Pepe Marais, Group Chief Creative Officer - Joe Public

I’ve never bought things that I could not afford… Pepe Marais, Group Chief Creative Officer - Joe Public

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning: