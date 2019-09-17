Streaming issues? Report here
Mpumalanga mom who murdered her four children said she wanted to commit suicide

17 September 2019 1:07 PM
by
Tags:
Mpumalanga
Children
Court
sentencing
Zinhle Maditla
mom killer
Convicted killer Zinhle Maditla took the stand at the High Court in Middelburg during her sentencing proceedings.

The 25-year-old mother who killed her four children in Mpumalanga says emotional distress drove her over the edge.

Zinhle Maditla admitted to feeding the children rat poison in December last year when she discovered that their father was seeing another woman.

Maditla took the stand at the High Court in Middelburg in mitigation of sentencing.

She told the court that she was distraught when she found out that the father of two of the children had cheated on her, reports EWN's Bonga Dlulane.

The woman claimed that she had also intended to commit suicide after killing the children.

Maditla said she was worried because she was unemployed and would not be able to take care of her children alone.

A very emotional and soft-spoken Zinhle Maditla told the court that she deserves the maximum sentence.

Bonga Dlulane - EWN reporter

She doesn't deny that she thought about wanting to kill herself and her kids.

Bonga Dlulane - EWN reporter

Listen to the EWN update for more:


This article first appeared on 702 : Mpumalanga mom who murdered her four children said she wanted to commit suicide


