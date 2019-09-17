Tshwane taxi drivers march against xenophobia and gender-based violence

Following the recent spate of xenophobic attacks and looting of various shops, coupled with the murders of women and children, taxi drivers in Tshwane have taken to the streets to protest.

In a 50-car convoy comprising of different taxi associations and operators, the motorcade started in the CBD and headed to Menylyn to send a message that they do not tolerate any violence or looting.

South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) spokesperson Thabisho Molelekwa has more.

The message that we are sending to everybody is very clear, we are saying as the taxi industry in Tshwane and the rest of the country we are against xenophobia and these xenophobic attacks. Thabisho Molelekwa, Spokesperson - Santaco

We are also saying we do not support the violence against women and the use of drugs in taxi ranks. Thabisho Molelekwa, Spokesperson - Santaco

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) asked for motorists to be patient on the road as the motorcade might cause some delays.

At this stage, everything is calm and going according to plan as we agreed with the organisers. We are expecting everything to be peaceful until the end. Isaac Mahamba, Spokesperson- Tshwane Metro Police Department

We are pleading with the motorists to be patient but SAPS (South African Police Service) and TMPD are on site. Isaac Mahamba, Spokesperson- Tshwane Metro Police Department

#PTAMotorcade while sending a message against recent xenophobic attacks, the taxi associations still want an end to drug peddlers in Tshwane CBD #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/1ZQwG09dMx — Sipho Stuurman (@Sipho_Stuurman) September 17, 2019

#PTAMotorcade Tshwane Taxi associations led by Santaco allege that criminals took over their genuine anti-drugs protest and caused all the violence. The demonstration is to clean up their name and say #NoToXenophobia #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/VQORKFgvM1 — Sipho Stuurman (@Sipho_Stuurman) September 17, 2019

.@etvNewsSA various taxi associations are embarking on a #PTAMotorcade in a fight against #xenephobicattacks and #DrugUsage in Tshwane. Hundreds are joining the demonstrations. pic.twitter.com/DyCznYpHyx — Pule Letshwiti (@pule_jones) September 17, 2019

