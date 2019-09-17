Streaming issues? Report here
Tshwane taxi drivers march against xenophobia and gender-based violence

17 September 2019 1:25 PM
by
Tags:
Xenophobia
Taxi drivers
Tshwane taxi drives protest
gbv
Metro police plead with motorists to be patient on the roads due to traffic caused by the motorcade.

Following the recent spate of xenophobic attacks and looting of various shops, coupled with the murders of women and children, taxi drivers in Tshwane have taken to the streets to protest.

In a 50-car convoy comprising of different taxi associations and operators, the motorcade started in the CBD and headed to Menylyn to send a message that they do not tolerate any violence or looting.

South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) spokesperson Thabisho Molelekwa has more.

The message that we are sending to everybody is very clear, we are saying as the taxi industry in Tshwane and the rest of the country we are against xenophobia and these xenophobic attacks.

Thabisho Molelekwa, Spokesperson - Santaco

We are also saying we do not support the violence against women and the use of drugs in taxi ranks.

Thabisho Molelekwa, Spokesperson - Santaco

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) asked for motorists to be patient on the road as the motorcade might cause some delays.

At this stage, everything is calm and going according to plan as we agreed with the organisers. We are expecting everything to be peaceful until the end.

Isaac Mahamba, Spokesperson- Tshwane Metro Police Department

We are pleading with the motorists to be patient but SAPS (South African Police Service) and TMPD are on site.

Isaac Mahamba, Spokesperson- Tshwane Metro Police Department

Listen to the full interview below...


This article first appeared on 702 : Tshwane taxi drivers march against xenophobia and gender-based violence


