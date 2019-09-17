Tshwane taxi drivers march against xenophobia and gender-based violence
Following the recent spate of xenophobic attacks and looting of various shops, coupled with the murders of women and children, taxi drivers in Tshwane have taken to the streets to protest.
In a 50-car convoy comprising of different taxi associations and operators, the motorcade started in the CBD and headed to Menylyn to send a message that they do not tolerate any violence or looting.
South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) spokesperson Thabisho Molelekwa has more.
The message that we are sending to everybody is very clear, we are saying as the taxi industry in Tshwane and the rest of the country we are against xenophobia and these xenophobic attacks.Thabisho Molelekwa, Spokesperson - Santaco
We are also saying we do not support the violence against women and the use of drugs in taxi ranks.Thabisho Molelekwa, Spokesperson - Santaco
The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) asked for motorists to be patient on the road as the motorcade might cause some delays.
At this stage, everything is calm and going according to plan as we agreed with the organisers. We are expecting everything to be peaceful until the end.Isaac Mahamba, Spokesperson- Tshwane Metro Police Department
We are pleading with the motorists to be patient but SAPS (South African Police Service) and TMPD are on site.Isaac Mahamba, Spokesperson- Tshwane Metro Police Department
#PTAMotorcade while sending a message against recent xenophobic attacks, the taxi associations still want an end to drug peddlers in Tshwane CBD #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/1ZQwG09dMx— Sipho Stuurman (@Sipho_Stuurman) September 17, 2019
#PTAMotorcade Tshwane Taxi associations led by Santaco allege that criminals took over their genuine anti-drugs protest and caused all the violence. The demonstration is to clean up their name and say #NoToXenophobia #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/VQORKFgvM1— Sipho Stuurman (@Sipho_Stuurman) September 17, 2019
.@etvNewsSA various taxi associations are embarking on a #PTAMotorcade in a fight against #xenephobicattacks and #DrugUsage in Tshwane. Hundreds are joining the demonstrations. pic.twitter.com/DyCznYpHyx— Pule Letshwiti (@pule_jones) September 17, 2019
Listen to the full interview below...
This article first appeared on 702 : Tshwane taxi drivers march against xenophobia and gender-based violence
More from Local
[LISTEN] Coal-based energy policy in SA could sink economy
The UN Climate Summit gets underway in New York next week with the aim of ramping up global efforts to tackle the climate crisis.Read More
'Fewer potholes for Eastern Cape's eco-friendly road made from plastic material'
Civil engineering lecturer Deon Kruger says the plastic can help create roads that are more resistant to wear and tear.Read More
Mandela Foundation 'disappointed' by Roets flag ruling
The high court has ruled that AfriForum's Ernst Roets did not break the law when he posted a picture of the apartheid flag.Read More
Gauteng Human Settlements MEC: We have a huge title deed backlog
MEC Lebogang Maile gives an update on key breakthroughs his department has made.Read More
Mpumalanga mom who murdered her four children said she wanted to commit suicide
Convicted killer Zinhle Maditla took the stand at the High Court in Middelburg during her sentencing proceedings.Read More
Forensic investigator pokes holes in Watson death probe
The recent findings of a private pathologist ruled out suicide as the cause of death of the former Bosasa boss.Read More
'We need to protect the privacy of journalists and whistleblowers'
Digital rights researcher Murray Hunter explains the implication of the Rica judgement and how it affects ordinary citizens.Read More
Solidarity: private Afrikaans-medium college will be based on language, not race
Solidarity's Connie Mulder clarifies the intent behind their Afrikaans-medium college and says it's time for SA to get over race.Read More
Safety tips for homeowners - New crime trends identified
Dialdirect's Maanda Tshifularo says burglars have extended their workweek to start on Thursdays and entry points have shifted.Read More
Dating platform Tinder most downloaded app in South Africa
CEO of Socially Acceptable, Nazareen Ebrahim gives details about how the dating apps are ranked by downloads.Read More