Legal dagga just created its first dollar billionaire
I will not invest in drugs.Boris Jordan (when he was first approached to invest in dagga)
The legal dagga industry has created its first dollar billionaire, according to Forbes magazine.
American Boris Jordan is worth about R16 billion ($1.1 billion), a fortune made mostly by way of his 31% stake in Curaleaf – the largest dagga retailer in the United States.
Jordan also invests heavily in legal dagga through his venture capital firm Measure 8 Ventures.
Curaleaf has 48 medical dagga stores in 12 US states.
In May Curaleaf entered the recreational market through its acquisition of dagga producers Cura ($948 million) and Grassroots ($875 million).
