Gauteng Human Settlements MEC: We have a huge title deed backlog
Gauteng has a title deeds backlog in the province, says Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Maile says one of the challenges the department has encountered is family titles.
The family name used to be entered on permits but that is no longer the case, he explains.
One of the issues we dealt with was our rapid land release programme which we indicate there are a lot of people who want land so that they can build for themselves.Lebogang Maile, MEC Human Settlements and Urban Planning - Gauteng
We have a huge title deed backlog. Some of the backlog comes from post-1994.Lebogang Maile, MEC Human Settlements and Urban Planning - Gauteng
Maile says they met with the deeds office and agree on how to finalise the issue.
Listen to the full interview below...
This article first appeared on 702 : Gauteng Human Settlements MEC: We have a huge title deed backlog
