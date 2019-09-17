Gauteng Human Settlements MEC: We have a huge title deed backlog

Gauteng has a title deeds backlog in the province, says Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Maile says one of the challenges the department has encountered is family titles.

The family name used to be entered on permits but that is no longer the case, he explains.

One of the issues we dealt with was our rapid land release programme which we indicate there are a lot of people who want land so that they can build for themselves. Lebogang Maile, MEC Human Settlements and Urban Planning - Gauteng

We have a huge title deed backlog. Some of the backlog comes from post-1994. Lebogang Maile, MEC Human Settlements and Urban Planning - Gauteng

Maile says they met with the deeds office and agree on how to finalise the issue.

