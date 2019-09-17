Mandela Foundation 'disappointed' by Roets flag ruling
The Nelson Mandela Foundation says it's disappointed by the Gauteng High Court's ruling that AfriForum's Ernst Roets did not break the law when he posted a picture of the apartheid flag.
Roets tweet came just hours after the Equality Court had ruled that the flag's "gratuitous display" amounted to hate speech.
We are obviously disappointed with the decision.Sello Hatang, CEO - Nelson Mandela Foundation
We have to decide whether we go back to the court or whether we then go to a higher court for the decision to be overturned.Sello Hatang, CEO - Nelson Mandela Foundation
The application was originally bought by the Nelson Mandela Foundation which claimed that in posting the flag Roets was in contempt of court.
The very person who always goes out of his way to defend privilege is the one who is now comparing himself to Nelson Mandela as someone who's defending human rights.Sello Hatang, CEO - Nelson Mandela Foundation
