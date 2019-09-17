DA set to introduce urgent Private Member's Bill to tackle gender-based violence
The Democratic Alliance (DA) is set to introduce a Private Member's Bill in Parliament to tackle gender-based violence.
Following a press conference on Tuesday, DA Chief Whip, John Steenhuisen explains.
The bill will significantly strengthen the powers granted to the courts and SAPS to provide safeguards to address the most vulnerable in society, notably women and children.John Steenhiusen, Chief Whip - DA
The Domestic Violence Act is twenty years old and needs replacing, he says.
Listen to the interview below:
