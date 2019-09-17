[WATCH] I have to push my own boundaries - Jesse Clegg on music and US collabs

South African singer-songwriter Jesse Clegg says stepping out of his comfort zone has allowed him to get to the heart of his creative voice.

Clegg has released a new single, titled Let It Burn, which he wrote while working with producers in Los Angeles.

He says the song is about the risk and vulnerability that comes with finding love.

The South African Music Awards-nominated artist has been working and touring in the US and says it's given him a new perspective on his own music

The musician lost his father, South African legend Johnny Clegg, in July this year and says his family remains strong for each other.

It's been a tough year on the personal front and it's a journey that my brother, my mom and I are going through. Jesse Clegg

My dad would have wanted us to keep growing, keep living and keep doing our thing. Jesse Clegg

You either connect with someone creatively or you don't. Jesse Clegg

As a solo artist, I have to push my own boundaries and follow my own journey. Jesse Clegg

