Retirement annuities – here’s what happens if your fund manager goes bankrupt

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 16:10
Drone attack on Saudi Arabia's Abqaiq oil refinery
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Stephens - Research Fellow for Middle East Studies and Head of RUSI Qatar
Today at 16:20
High court rules that Rica is unconstitutional
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sam Sole - Senior Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:20
The ratings of medical doctors online
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa - Vice-Chairperson and spokeserson at South African Medical Association
Today at 17:46
Bizarre fabrics that the fashion industry has its money on
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Blackburn - Assoc Prof at Univ of Leeds with expertise in sustainable textiles, cellulose chemistry, cosmetics,
Tomorrow at 06:25
Nkandla For Sale
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Karen Dunlop - Estate Agent at Realty Professionals
Tomorrow at 06:41
Tech Tuesdays : Online Dating
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Tomorrow at 06:55
Israel Elections
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mohammad Al Kassim - Middle East Bureau Chief The Media Line
Tomorrow at 07:07
SANDF Stays and RICA Judgment Implications
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Murray Hunter
Albert Fritz - MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape Government
Tomorrow at 07:22
Insurance: Home Burglaries
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Maanda Tshifularo - Head of Dialdirect Insurance
Tomorrow at 08:07
2nd Interpol Global Drug and Illicit Substance Trafficking Conference in Cape Town
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at UCT's Global Risk Governance programme
Tomorrow at 09:40
What's behind the thinking for a private Afrikaans-medium university
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Connie Mulder - Head of Research at Solidarity
Tomorrow at 11:05
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr David Benn
Young scientist develops 3-d printed prosthetic
‘Religious commitment’ to coal could scuttle SA economy
MP mother who has killed 4 children takes the stand
Security guard shot and killed in at robbery at Randridge Mall
South Africa’s first “plastic road” - is it the answer?
Ernst Roets was not in contempt of court for Apartheid flag tweet
Car Feature - Car Care in the Rainy Season
Gauteng Government's Alexandra township re-design
Matie’s prize-winning edible straws help the environment
Family Matters: Should adoptive parents be allowed to pick and choose their child?
Science & Tech: Global outbreaks of polio & measles due to vaccine misinformation?
How the last 20 minutes before bedtime can help you raise resilient children
On the Yellow couch: Jesse Clegg has a new single out
Joshua Jack found a support clown. Take a listen to this!
Mark's girlfriend broke up with him and that left him in a predicament. Take a listen to this!
Spring Gardening - Chemical Free Soil & Lawn Care
Creative and floral décor expert Blomboy
DJ Fresh together with his team had a lovely and funny chat with Schalk Bezuidenhout. Take a listen to this!
#CantBeat: Fresh is still the reigning champ of all things current affairs!
Birthday rap with Nick Explicit!
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 13 September 2019 Here are John's three picks for the week 13 September 2019 4:42 PM
Scientists think they've solved the mystery of the Loch Ness monster People have made claims about seeing a huge dinosaur-like creature in Scotland’s Loch Ness since as far back as the sixth century. 13 September 2019 11:14 AM
Several people injured as Zimbabweans force their way to view Mugabe's body EWN reporter Clement Manyathela says paramedics are attending to those who have been injured as a result of the stampede. 12 September 2019 5:36 PM
View all World
[LISTEN] 2020 Olympic hopeful putting South Africa on the world gymnastics map Caitlin Rooskrantz became the first South African to win a gold medal this year at a recent international gymnastics competition.... 16 September 2019 5:34 PM
CT marathon: Kenya's Edwin Kibet Koech a strong contender for first place The defending champion will sit this year's Cape Town Marathon out as he gets ready to represent SA at the world championships. 13 September 2019 4:59 PM
He was kind to the core - SA icon PJ Powers remembers Bok hero Chester Williams Music legend PJ Powers says two great things happened in 1995: She met Chester Williams and she sang at the Rugby World Cup. 13 September 2019 2:45 PM
View all Sport
DA set to introduce urgent Private Member's Bill to tackle gender-based violence DA Chief Whip, John Steenhuisen explains the party's proposed legislation to tackle gender-based violence. 17 September 2019 1:40 PM
[VIDEO] Smuggling drugs in a meat stew...? Yusuf Ambramjee shared a video showing sealed packets of what appears to be drugs hidden in pieces of cooked meat. 17 September 2019 10:15 AM
What would you pay for Nkandla? It could be a steal... Lester Kiewit and estate agent Karen Dunlop take a satirical look at what the former president's homestead has to offer. 17 September 2019 7:30 AM
View all Politics
Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice “Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 September 2019 10:32 AM
The stock market is not a casino. Investing in shares is nothing like gambling Too scared to “gamble” away your hard-earned cash? Kabous le Roux asks you to consider this simple argument with an open mind. 2 September 2019 6:31 PM
Tito Mboweni publishes evidence-based plan to fix structure of broken economy The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Peter Attard Montalto (Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex) for comment. 27 August 2019 8:50 PM
View all Opinion
Mandela Foundation 'disappointed' by Roets flag ruling The high court has ruled that AfriForum's Ernst Roets did not break the law when he posted a picture of the apartheid flag. 17 September 2019 2:53 PM
Gauteng Human Settlements MEC: We have a huge title deed backlog MEC Lebogang Maile gives an update on key breakthroughs his department has made. 17 September 2019 1:57 PM
Tshwane taxi drivers march against xenophobia and gender-based violence Metro police plead with motorists to be patient on the roads due to traffic caused by the motorcade. 17 September 2019 1:25 PM
View all Local
Retirement annuities – here’s what happens if your fund manager goes bankrupt A lot can happen between now and your retirement date. What if your fund manager goes bust? 17 September 2019 3:39 PM
Maties student wants to bring her edible straws to a restaurant near you Stellies student Leila Siljeur was moved to create the straw alternative after seeing the impact of plastic straws on marine life. 17 September 2019 3:27 PM
10 unexpected things that most truly rich people have in common Personal finance expert Warren Ingram on the money values that those "worth" R40 million or more almost invariably have in common. 17 September 2019 1:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
Retirement annuities – here’s what happens if your fund manager goes bankrupt A lot can happen between now and your retirement date. What if your fund manager goes bust? 17 September 2019 3:39 PM
10 unexpected things that most truly rich people have in common Personal finance expert Warren Ingram on the money values that those "worth" R40 million or more almost invariably have in common. 17 September 2019 1:56 PM
Small business owner, nobody will save you! There are no shortcuts. Beware of "White Knights and Silver Bullets", warns Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 17 September 2019 1:50 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Retirement annuities – here’s what happens if your fund manager goes bankrupt

17 September 2019 3:39 PM
by
Tags:
Retirement
Personal finance
ra
investing
investments
Pension
Sygnia
INVEST
Sygnia Asset Management
personal finances
retirement annuity
fund manager
fund managers
retirement annuities
ras
asset managers
asset manager
A lot can happen between now and your retirement date. What if your fund manager goes bust?
pexels.com, 2019

A retirement annuity (RA) is a great, tax-efficient way to save for retirement.

They are, however, extremely long-term investments, impossible to cash out before the age of 55.

So, what if you took one out with, for example, Sygnia Asset Management as a 30-year-old in 2019?

A lot can happen in 25 years; will Sygnia Asset Management still be around in 2044?

What happens to your retirement savings if it goes bankrupt?

Nothing happens to your investments if your fund manager goes bust

Your RA is just a “wrapper” - managed by your fund manager - holding various investments.

You are not investing in Sygnia Asset Management (or Allan Gray or Liberty, etc.) if your RA is with it.

Your investments are in the companies the fund manager chose to invest in on your behalf.

In other words, you’re investing in Naspers, Standard Bank, MTN, etc.

Because you’re not investing in the fund manager (you’re simply paying them to manage your investments) it doesn’t matter all that much if it goes under.

Another one will simply take over the funds under its management.

The Collective Investment Schemes Act protects your Retirement Annuity

The Financial Services Board regulates asset managers.

The law prohibits fund managers from holding investors’ funds on their balance sheets.

Your funds are therefore safe no matter the financial state of the company you chose to manage your Retirement Annuity.

The Financial Services Board ensures the enforcement of the “The Collective Investment Schemes Act” which compels fund managers to make use of a separate trust with independent trustees and auditors.

Your Retirement Annuity will not be affected if your fund manager goes bankrupt and the manager’s creditors will have no claim against your investment.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


17 September 2019 3:39 PM
by
Tags:
Retirement
Personal finance
ra
investing
investments
Pension
Sygnia
INVEST
Sygnia Asset Management
personal finances
retirement annuity
fund manager
fund managers
retirement annuities
ras
asset managers
asset manager

More from MyMoney Online

3 best JSE shares to buy, right now (according to Small Talk Daily)

17 September 2019 10:33 AM

Analyst Anthony Clark shares his stock picks of the week on Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show.

Read More arrow_forward

What is better - money in the bank or investing in shares?

12 September 2019 11:17 AM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram offers a definitive answer with an explanation ordinary people can understand.

Read More arrow_forward

Spock is not greedy – or fearful – when investing. Be like Spock. Here’s how…

12 September 2019 10:46 AM

Live long and prosper! Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares four tips on successful investing.

Read More arrow_forward

Retiring in the next decade or so? Tips and tricks to apply, right now

11 September 2019 11:41 AM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram discusses five things you should do right now if you're to retire in 10 years, or so.

Read More arrow_forward

How to ensure your broker keeps her investment fees low. A case study...

10 September 2019 10:27 AM

Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram chats to The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield about broker fees.

Read More arrow_forward

How much to save for retirement (a handy guide, and easy-to-use calculator)

9 September 2019 3:45 PM

When saving for retirement; how much is enough? Here’s a quick guide. You might want to sit down for this.

Read More arrow_forward

How to spot a sophisticated investment scam

4 September 2019 3:33 PM

Scams range from crude and clumsy to the highly polished. Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram.

Read More arrow_forward

Why Mergence Investment Managers are buying Naspers/Tencent, Motus and Datatec

3 September 2019 8:00 PM

Portfolio Manager Peter Takaendesa shares his stock picks of the week on Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show.

Read More arrow_forward

8 lessons about investing I learned while driving my car

2 September 2019 6:36 PM

Financial planner Gregg Sneddon ("The Financial Coach") uses driving as an analogy to teach valuable lessons about investing.

Read More arrow_forward

The stock market is not a casino. Investing in shares is nothing like gambling

2 September 2019 6:31 PM

Too scared to “gamble” away your hard-earned cash? Kabous le Roux asks you to consider this simple argument with an open mind.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

10 unexpected things that most truly rich people have in common

17 September 2019 1:56 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram on the money values that those "worth" R40 million or more almost invariably have in common.

Read More arrow_forward

What is better - money in the bank or investing in shares?

12 September 2019 11:17 AM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram offers a definitive answer with an explanation ordinary people can understand.

Read More arrow_forward

Spock is not greedy – or fearful – when investing. Be like Spock. Here’s how…

12 September 2019 10:46 AM

Live long and prosper! Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares four tips on successful investing.

Read More arrow_forward

Retiring in the next decade or so? Tips and tricks to apply, right now

11 September 2019 11:41 AM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram discusses five things you should do right now if you're to retire in 10 years, or so.

Read More arrow_forward

How to ensure your broker keeps her investment fees low. A case study...

10 September 2019 10:27 AM

Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram chats to The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield about broker fees.

Read More arrow_forward

How much to save for retirement (a handy guide, and easy-to-use calculator)

9 September 2019 3:45 PM

When saving for retirement; how much is enough? Here’s a quick guide. You might want to sit down for this.

Read More arrow_forward

How to spot a sophisticated investment scam

4 September 2019 3:33 PM

Scams range from crude and clumsy to the highly polished. Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram.

Read More arrow_forward

8 lessons about investing I learned while driving my car

2 September 2019 6:36 PM

Financial planner Gregg Sneddon ("The Financial Coach") uses driving as an analogy to teach valuable lessons about investing.

Read More arrow_forward

The stock market is not a casino. Investing in shares is nothing like gambling

2 September 2019 6:31 PM

Too scared to “gamble” away your hard-earned cash? Kabous le Roux asks you to consider this simple argument with an open mind.

Read More arrow_forward

How to structure an income/life annuity portfolio for long-term growth

30 August 2019 1:09 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Calitz, Certified Financial Planner at Peter Calitz Financial Services.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Retirement annuities – here’s what happens if your fund manager goes bankrupt

Business Lifestyle

Forensic investigator pokes holes in Watson death probe

Local

Legal dagga just created its first dollar billionaire

Business

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
The Movies review: Dora and the Lost City of Gold
UK Report
What's On: 2019 Cape Town Baroque Festival
Will army get an extension on the Cape Flats?
Weekend sport talk: Cape Town Marathon
ABSA Enterprise Development Den
DA briefs media on urgent legislative proposals to tackle GBV
Senior Hawks investigator takes stand at State Capture Commission
MEC Maile gives update on breakthroughs in his department
Mpumalanga mother who killed her 4 children awaits sentencing

EWN Highlights

Rights to Rugby World Cup matches 'not commercially viable' for SABC

17 September 2019 3:31 PM

Security guard shot dead at a Randburg mall

17 September 2019 2:58 PM

Sars making ‘substantial progress' in implementing Nugent recommendations

17 September 2019 2:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA