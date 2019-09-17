'Fewer potholes for Eastern Cape's eco-friendly road made from plastic material'

Construction on South Africa’s first eco-friendly road is underway in Jeffreys Bay.

The stretch of road incorporates recycled waste plastic and could result in a smoother surface area, explains civil engineering expert Deon Kruger.

The DA-run Kouga Municipality in the Eastern Cape is responsible for the project that will use thousands of plastic bags together with an asphalt solution.

Kruger, a senior lecturer at the University of Johannesburg, says the pellets of waste plastic could see a more durable road that produces fewer potholes.

He explains how the use of plastic as a binding agent for other materials can help construct a sturdy roadway.

It's still a fairly novel area and there's still a lot to learn. Deon Kruger, Senior lecturer, Faculty of engineering and the built environment - University of Johannesburg

The theory behind this is that polymers can actually change the physical nature of the bitchumen. Deon Kruger, Senior lecturer, Faculty of engineering and the built environment - University of Johannesburg

It can certainly increase the recoverability of the road... It will certainly enhance road smoothness. Deon Kruger, Senior lecturer, Faculty of engineering and the built environment - University of Johannesburg

It has got an environmental positive-side as well. Deon Kruger, Senior lecturer, Faculty of engineering and the built environment - University of Johannesburg

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: