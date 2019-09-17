'Fewer potholes for Eastern Cape's eco-friendly road made from plastic material'
Construction on South Africa’s first eco-friendly road is underway in Jeffreys Bay.
The stretch of road incorporates recycled waste plastic and could result in a smoother surface area, explains civil engineering expert Deon Kruger.
The DA-run Kouga Municipality in the Eastern Cape is responsible for the project that will use thousands of plastic bags together with an asphalt solution.
Kruger, a senior lecturer at the University of Johannesburg, says the pellets of waste plastic could see a more durable road that produces fewer potholes.
He explains how the use of plastic as a binding agent for other materials can help construct a sturdy roadway.
It's still a fairly novel area and there's still a lot to learn.Deon Kruger, Senior lecturer, Faculty of engineering and the built environment - University of Johannesburg
The theory behind this is that polymers can actually change the physical nature of the bitchumen.Deon Kruger, Senior lecturer, Faculty of engineering and the built environment - University of Johannesburg
It can certainly increase the recoverability of the road... It will certainly enhance road smoothness.Deon Kruger, Senior lecturer, Faculty of engineering and the built environment - University of Johannesburg
It has got an environmental positive-side as well.Deon Kruger, Senior lecturer, Faculty of engineering and the built environment - University of Johannesburg
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
