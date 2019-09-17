[LISTEN] Coal-based energy policy in SA could sink economy
In her recent Daily Maverick article, journalist and activist Leonie Joubert warns that the country faces a serious threat to the economy if a 'religious commitment' to coal-based energy is pursued.
Joubert supports her claims with the findings of Stellenbosch University's Professor Mark Swilling of the Sustainable Development Programme.
Swilling says if the 'political agenda of a commitment to coal over cheaper renewables wins out, it would 'sink Eskom – and take the economy with it'.
If South Africa doesn't come up with a very clear policy statement right now that we will choose renewables...that would undermine international confidence in our economy so much Moody's would downgrade us to junk status.Leonie Joubert, activist/journalist
The energy sector determines so much of how the economy thrives.Leonie Joubert, activist/journalist
The United Nations Climate Summit gets underway in New York next week with the aim of ramping up global efforts to tackle the climate crisis.
Check out the full interview below:
