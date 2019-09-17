[LISTEN] Coal-based energy policy in SA could sink economy

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:25
Fiela se Kind
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zenobia Kloppers - Actress And Artistic Director at Seiklo Publishers
Today at 06:41
Wanderlust Wednesday : Japan
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Erns Grundling
Today at 06:55
Israel Elections
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mohammad Al Kassim - The Media Line at Middle East Bureau Chief
Today at 07:07
GBV-Western Cape Woman's Shelter Movement Protest at Parliament
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bernadine Bachar - ChChair of WCWSM and Director at the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women & Children
Today at 07:22
CPF's Says New Strategy needed after SANDF Deployment Extended
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Abie Isaacs - Chairperson at Mitchell'S Plain Cpf
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel : Employment Equity
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marleen Potgieter
Tony Ehrenreich - Western Cape Provincial Secretary at COSATU
Today at 09:40
Why is there a shortage of government-provided medicines in South Africa?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Khadija Jamaloodien - Director for Affordable Medicines at National Department Of Health
Today at 10:08
The role aviation can play in African development
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Adefunke Adeyemi - Regional Director, Advocacy and Strategic Relations Africa at Iata (International Air Travel Association)
Today at 10:33
1WSR to broadcast every Rugby World Cup game online
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Simon Gear
Today at 10:45
CEOs passing on the baton to next generation of leaders
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rodger Foster - CEO at Airlink
Today at 11:45
Flag watching with Mind of a Fox - oil price spikes after Saudi refinery attacks
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
The return on investment of an overseas education
Literacy Month (September)
Heritage Comedy Festival
Cars with Melinda Ferguson
ABSA Enterprise Development Den (Automechanika 2019)
The legal Corner...No secret balloting, No strike
SANDF Deployement extended
MSF- a frontline response to sexual violence in Rustenburg
17 September 2019.
How it works - Strategic Marketing
Africa Business Focus.
Heroes and Zeroes with Andy Rice.
Comair Financial results bolstered by SAA's settlemnt of R1.1bn.
The Markets.
Lessons from the consultancy issues Sars had.
The problem with trees-for-carbon
Think Equal aims to create a gender-equitable South Africa
A century of research on coloured people at Stellenbosch University
Jesse Clegg chat about his new track - "Let It Burn" & his favourite midnight snack.
The latest attack on Saudi Arabia is a game-changer
[LISTEN] Coal-based energy policy in SA could sink economy

17 September 2019 4:35 PM
by
Tags:
Eskom
Coal
Climate
UN climate summit
The UN Climate Summit gets underway in New York next week with the aim of ramping up global efforts to tackle the climate crisis.

In her recent Daily Maverick article, journalist and activist Leonie Joubert warns that the country faces a serious threat to the economy if a 'religious commitment' to coal-based energy is pursued.

Joubert supports her claims with the findings of Stellenbosch University's Professor Mark Swilling of the Sustainable Development Programme.

Swilling says if the 'political agenda of a commitment to coal over cheaper renewables wins out, it would 'sink Eskom – and take the economy with it'.

If South Africa doesn't come up with a very clear policy statement right now that we will choose renewables...that would undermine international confidence in our economy so much Moody's would downgrade us to junk status.

Leonie Joubert, activist/journalist

The energy sector determines so much of how the economy thrives.

Leonie Joubert, activist/journalist

The United Nations Climate Summit gets underway in New York next week with the aim of ramping up global efforts to tackle the climate crisis.

Check out the full interview below:


17 September 2019 4:35 PM
by
Tags:
Eskom
Coal
Climate
UN climate summit

