CoCT accused of 'raping' land in Bonteheuwel where locals created peace garden
A section of land in Bonteheuwel which residents transformed into a peace garden was on Tuesday auctioned to the highest bidder by the City of Cape Town despite opposition from locals.
The garden was inaugurated earlier this year and, following news it would be auctioned off, a petition handed to officials in protest at the sale to outside developers.
The city is raping the land by selling it off to developers.Soraya Salie, Spokesperson -Joint Peace Forum
It was a dump for more than 40 years. It was a crime spot, drug dealing was happening there and then the mothers took the initiative to clean it up and turn it into a peace garden.Soraya Salie, Spokesperson - Joint Peace Forum
Salie says the auction was eventually halted despite an anonymous bid being placed of R100 000.
The auctioneer said anyone could oppose the bid and openly announced the city was unhappy with the price. Even the city might oppose it because they wanted more money.Soraya Salie, Spokesperson - Joint Peace Forum
But Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie says during a public consultation last year on the potential sale of the land, no one came forward to object.
About a year ago this matter, the sale of this land, went out to public participation... and no objections were received. Not one.Angus McKenzie, Bonteheuwel ward councillor
There is an objection now, but it's almost 14 months since the process. Therein is the problem.Angus McKenzie, Bonteheuwel ward councillor
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
[VIDEO] Driver goes to extreme lengths to avoid a ticket, takes cop for a ride
Yusuf Abramjee shared this 'video as received' on Twitter and it is going viral.Read More
Could online learning for future doctors solve the SA's medical graduate crisis?
Dr Andrew Hibiling carried out a research project looking at how online and blended learning can be used to scale medical studies.Read More
Think Equal aims to create a gender-equitable South Africa
Filmmaker Leslee Udwin is on a mission to teach children to love and value other human beings.Read More
[LISTEN]: Identifying the unconstitutional parts of the Rica Act
Attorney Dario Mil says after the surveillance is over, one should be notified should within three months.Read More
[LISTEN] Coal-based energy policy in SA could sink economy
The UN Climate Summit gets underway in New York next week with the aim of ramping up global efforts to tackle the climate crisis.Read More
'Fewer potholes for Eastern Cape's eco-friendly road made from plastic material'
Civil engineering lecturer Deon Kruger says the plastic can help create roads that are more resistant to wear and tear.Read More
Mandela Foundation 'disappointed' by Roets flag ruling
The high court has ruled that AfriForum's Ernst Roets did not break the law when he posted a picture of the apartheid flag.Read More
Gauteng Human Settlements MEC: We have a huge title deed backlog
MEC Lebogang Maile gives an update on key breakthroughs his department has made.Read More
Tshwane taxi drivers march against xenophobia and gender-based violence
Metro police plead with motorists to be patient on the roads due to traffic caused by the motorcade.Read More
Mpumalanga mom who murdered her four children said she wanted to commit suicide
Convicted killer Zinhle Maditla took the stand at the High Court in Middelburg during her sentencing proceedings.Read More