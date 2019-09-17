CoCT accused of 'raping' land in Bonteheuwel where locals created peace garden

A section of land in Bonteheuwel which residents transformed into a peace garden was on Tuesday auctioned to the highest bidder by the City of Cape Town despite opposition from locals.

The garden was inaugurated earlier this year and, following news it would be auctioned off, a petition handed to officials in protest at the sale to outside developers.

The city is raping the land by selling it off to developers. Soraya Salie, Spokesperson -Joint Peace Forum

It was a dump for more than 40 years. It was a crime spot, drug dealing was happening there and then the mothers took the initiative to clean it up and turn it into a peace garden. Soraya Salie, Spokesperson - Joint Peace Forum

Salie says the auction was eventually halted despite an anonymous bid being placed of R100 000.

The auctioneer said anyone could oppose the bid and openly announced the city was unhappy with the price. Even the city might oppose it because they wanted more money. Soraya Salie, Spokesperson - Joint Peace Forum

But Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie says during a public consultation last year on the potential sale of the land, no one came forward to object.

About a year ago this matter, the sale of this land, went out to public participation... and no objections were received. Not one. Angus McKenzie, Bonteheuwel ward councillor

There is an objection now, but it's almost 14 months since the process. Therein is the problem. Angus McKenzie, Bonteheuwel ward councillor

Listen to the full interview below: