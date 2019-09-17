Could online learning for future doctors solve the SA's medical graduate crisis?

Could the scaling of medical education in South Africa help increase the number of medical graduates the country is currently producing?

Scaling-up of undergraduate medical students refers to the process of reaching a large number of medical students over a wide geographical area.

It may be achieved by introducing things like online learning programs.

Andrew Hibiling is a medical doctor who carried out a research project looking at how online and blended learning can be used to scale medical education.

The idea behind it is conceptualising the MBChB in terms of what can be taught off campus? What part of the teaching is really just receiving information which can be delivered electronically. Andrew Hibling, CEO - Edge Learning Media

Hibling says with today's technology, even aspects of the degree which have traditionally required 'hands-on' learning could be taught remotely.

With the immense amount of media out there it is possible to study anatomy using multimedia techniques. Andrew Hibling, CEO - Edge Learning Media

