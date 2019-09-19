Hundred years of reductive race essentialist research at Stellenbosch University

It's six months since Stellenbosch University published its controversial study claiming coloured South African women have an increased risk of low cognitive function.

The study attracted widespread criticism and the university was later forced to apologise "unconditionally" for the trauma caused by the piece.

In a lecture earlier this week, Professor Jonathan Jansen sought to demonstrate that race essentialist research of this nature has been typical of the university for more than a century.

What I tried to show was that the earlier article was not an exception, not an abboration, but a continuation of a condition of research at our university for 100 years. Prof Jonathan Jansen, Distinguished professor in the Faculty of Education - Stellenbosch University

Many people continue to believe, including some in the research community, that there is a link between being, for example, coloured and your propensity to get tuberculosis. Prof Jonathan Jansen, Distinguished professor in the Faculty of Education - Stellenbosch University

