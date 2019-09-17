[VIDEO] Driver goes to extreme lengths to avoid a ticket, takes cop for a ride
Yusuf Abramjee shared this 'video as received' on Twitter and it is going viral. True or fake, it has had Mzansi amazed and amused. Only in South Africa?
Watch as a woman seemingly avoids a fine as she drives off with a JMPD traffic cop hanging on her bonnet, only to be cut off eventually by a taxi!
Watch below:
Video as received: Driver tires to avoid getting a ticket. @MbalulaFikile @TrafficRTMC pic.twitter.com/KluHo2A7D0— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 17, 2019
