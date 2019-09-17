[VIDEO] Driver goes to extreme lengths to avoid a ticket, takes cop for a ride

Streaming issues? Report here
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 16:10
Drone attack on Saudi Arabia's Abqaiq oil refinery
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Stephens - Research Fellow for Middle East Studies and Head of RUSI Qatar
Today at 16:20
High court rules that Rica is unconstitutional
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sam Sole - Senior Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:20
The ratings of medical doctors online
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa - Vice-Chairperson and spokeserson at South African Medical Association
Today at 17:46
Bizarre fabrics that the fashion industry has its money on
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Blackburn - Assoc Prof at Univ of Leeds with expertise in sustainable textiles, cellulose chemistry, cosmetics,
Tomorrow at 06:25
Nkandla For Sale
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Karen Dunlop - Estate Agent at Realty Professionals
Tomorrow at 06:41
Tech Tuesdays : Online Dating
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Tomorrow at 06:55
Israel Elections
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mohammad Al Kassim - Middle East Bureau Chief The Media Line
Tomorrow at 07:07
SANDF Stays and RICA Judgment Implications
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Murray Hunter
Albert Fritz - MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape Government
Tomorrow at 07:22
Insurance: Home Burglaries
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Maanda Tshifularo - Head of Dialdirect Insurance
Tomorrow at 08:07
2nd Interpol Global Drug and Illicit Substance Trafficking Conference in Cape Town
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at UCT's Global Risk Governance programme
Tomorrow at 09:40
What's behind the thinking for a private Afrikaans-medium university
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Connie Mulder - Head of Research at Solidarity
Tomorrow at 11:05
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr David Benn
Literacy Month (September)
Heritage Comedy Festival
Cars with Melinda Ferguson
ABSA Enterprise Development Den (Automechanika 2019)
The legal Corner...No secret balloting, No strike
SANDF Deployement extended
MSF- a frontline response to sexual violence in Rustenburg
17 September 2019.
How it works - Strategic Marketing
Africa Business Focus.
Heroes and Zeroes with Andy Rice.
Comair Financial results bolstered by SAA's settlemnt of R1.1bn.
The Markets.
Lessons from the consultancy issues Sars had.
The problem with trees-for-carbon
Think Equal aims to create a gender-equitable South Africa
A century of research on coloured people at Stellenbosch University
Jesse Clegg chat about his new track - "Let It Burn" & his favourite midnight snack.
The latest attack on Saudi Arabia is a game-changer
University of Zululand students under siege
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 13 September 2019 Here are John's three picks for the week 13 September 2019 4:42 PM
Scientists think they've solved the mystery of the Loch Ness monster People have made claims about seeing a huge dinosaur-like creature in Scotland’s Loch Ness since as far back as the sixth century. 13 September 2019 11:14 AM
Several people injured as Zimbabweans force their way to view Mugabe's body EWN reporter Clement Manyathela says paramedics are attending to those who have been injured as a result of the stampede. 12 September 2019 5:36 PM
View all World
[LISTEN] 2020 Olympic hopeful putting South Africa on the world gymnastics map Caitlin Rooskrantz became the first South African to win a gold medal this year at a recent international gymnastics competition.... 16 September 2019 5:34 PM
CT marathon: Kenya's Edwin Kibet Koech a strong contender for first place The defending champion will sit this year's Cape Town Marathon out as he gets ready to represent SA at the world championships. 13 September 2019 4:59 PM
He was kind to the core - SA icon PJ Powers remembers Bok hero Chester Williams Music legend PJ Powers says two great things happened in 1995: She met Chester Williams and she sang at the Rugby World Cup. 13 September 2019 2:45 PM
View all Sport
Think Equal aims to create a gender-equitable South Africa Filmmaker Leslee Udwin is on a mission to teach children to love and value other human beings. 17 September 2019 6:51 PM
[LISTEN]: Identifying the unconstitutional parts of the Rica Act Attorney Dario Mil says after the surveillance is over, one should be notified should within three months. 17 September 2019 5:36 PM
DA set to introduce urgent Private Member's Bill to tackle gender-based violence DA Chief Whip, John Steenhuisen explains the party's proposed legislation to tackle gender-based violence. 17 September 2019 1:40 PM
View all Politics
Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice “Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 September 2019 10:32 AM
The stock market is not a casino. Investing in shares is nothing like gambling Too scared to “gamble” away your hard-earned cash? Kabous le Roux asks you to consider this simple argument with an open mind. 2 September 2019 6:31 PM
Tito Mboweni publishes evidence-based plan to fix structure of broken economy The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Peter Attard Montalto (Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex) for comment. 27 August 2019 8:50 PM
View all Opinion
[VIDEO] Driver goes to extreme lengths to avoid a ticket, takes cop for a ride Yusuf Abramjee shared this 'video as received' on Twitter and it is going viral. 17 September 2019 7:30 PM
Could online learning for future doctors solve the SA's medical graduate crisis? Dr Andrew Hibiling carried out a research project looking at how online and blended learning can be used to scale medical studies. 17 September 2019 6:52 PM
Think Equal aims to create a gender-equitable South Africa Filmmaker Leslee Udwin is on a mission to teach children to love and value other human beings. 17 September 2019 6:51 PM
View all Local
Retirement annuities – here’s what happens if your fund manager goes bankrupt A lot can happen between now and your retirement date. What if your fund manager goes bust? 17 September 2019 3:39 PM
Maties student wants to bring her edible straws to a restaurant near you Stellies student Leila Siljeur was moved to create the straw alternative after seeing the impact of plastic straws on marine life. 17 September 2019 3:27 PM
10 unexpected things that most truly rich people have in common Personal finance expert Warren Ingram on the money values that those "worth" R40 million or more almost invariably have in common. 17 September 2019 1:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
Retirement annuities – here’s what happens if your fund manager goes bankrupt A lot can happen between now and your retirement date. What if your fund manager goes bust? 17 September 2019 3:39 PM
10 unexpected things that most truly rich people have in common Personal finance expert Warren Ingram on the money values that those "worth" R40 million or more almost invariably have in common. 17 September 2019 1:56 PM
Small business owner, nobody will save you! There are no shortcuts. Beware of "White Knights and Silver Bullets", warns Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 17 September 2019 1:50 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

[VIDEO] Driver goes to extreme lengths to avoid a ticket, takes cop for a ride

17 September 2019 7:30 PM
by
Tags:
JMPD
Traffic cop
Yusuf Abramjee shared this 'video as received' on Twitter and it is going viral.

Yusuf Abramjee shared this 'video as received' on Twitter and it is going viral. True or fake, it has had Mzansi amazed and amused. Only in South Africa?

Watch as a woman seemingly avoids a fine as she drives off with a JMPD traffic cop hanging on her bonnet, only to be cut off eventually by a taxi!

Watch below:


17 September 2019 7:30 PM
by
Tags:
JMPD
Traffic cop

More from Local

Could online learning for future doctors solve the SA's medical graduate crisis?

17 September 2019 6:52 PM

Dr Andrew Hibiling carried out a research project looking at how online and blended learning can be used to scale medical studies.

Read More arrow_forward

Think Equal aims to create a gender-equitable South Africa

17 September 2019 6:51 PM

Filmmaker Leslee Udwin is on a mission to teach children to love and value other human beings.

Read More arrow_forward

CoCT accused of 'raping' land in Bonteheuwel where locals created peace garden

17 September 2019 5:39 PM

Residents had spent months clearing the site which had previously been a crime hot spot.

Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN]: Identifying the unconstitutional parts of the Rica Act

17 September 2019 5:36 PM

Attorney Dario Mil says after the surveillance is over, one should be notified should within three months.

Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Coal-based energy policy in SA could sink economy

17 September 2019 4:35 PM

The UN Climate Summit gets underway in New York next week with the aim of ramping up global efforts to tackle the climate crisis.

Read More arrow_forward

'Fewer potholes for Eastern Cape's eco-friendly road made from plastic material'

17 September 2019 4:32 PM

Civil engineering lecturer Deon Kruger says the plastic can help create roads that are more resistant to wear and tear.

Read More arrow_forward

Mandela Foundation 'disappointed' by Roets flag ruling

17 September 2019 2:53 PM

The high court has ruled that AfriForum's Ernst Roets did not break the law when he posted a picture of the apartheid flag.

Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng Human Settlements MEC: We have a huge title deed backlog

17 September 2019 1:57 PM

MEC Lebogang Maile gives an update on key breakthroughs his department has made.

Read More arrow_forward

Tshwane taxi drivers march against xenophobia and gender-based violence

17 September 2019 1:25 PM

Metro police plead with motorists to be patient on the roads due to traffic caused by the motorcade.

Read More arrow_forward

Mpumalanga mom who murdered her four children said she wanted to commit suicide

17 September 2019 1:07 PM

Convicted killer Zinhle Maditla took the stand at the High Court in Middelburg during her sentencing proceedings.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Retirement annuities – here’s what happens if your fund manager goes bankrupt

Business Lifestyle

Forensic investigator pokes holes in Watson death probe

Local

Legal dagga just created its first dollar billionaire

Business

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
The Movies review: Dora and the Lost City of Gold
UK Report
What's On: 2019 Cape Town Baroque Festival
Will army get an extension on the Cape Flats?
Weekend sport talk: Cape Town Marathon
ABSA Enterprise Development Den
DA briefs media on urgent legislative proposals to tackle GBV
Senior Hawks investigator takes stand at State Capture Commission
MEC Maile gives update on breakthroughs in his department
Mpumalanga mother who killed her 4 children awaits sentencing

EWN Highlights

Interim ANC Western Cape leadership wants to open party to public

17 September 2019 8:54 PM

Demawusa accuses Metrobus of negotiating in bad faith

17 September 2019 8:50 PM

SABC: There won’t be TV blackout despite financial woes

17 September 2019 8:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA