[WATCH] Mzansi's Ndlovu Youth Choir's wows at AGT finale, voting is underway
South Africa waits with bated breath as the countdown to the winner of America's Got Talent begins.
The choir wowed the judges and audience with their own unique take highlighting Toto's Africa.
Now the voting is underway and results will be announced on Thursday.
What a goosebumps moment South Africa!
.@ChoirAfrica takes us on a trip to their homeland with this @toto99com hit! pic.twitter.com/0BReVdthHV— America's Got Talent (@AGT) September 18, 2019
Tonight we were proud young ambassadors of a united world. We just performed in the grand finale at America's Got Talent! Help us end our incredible AGT journey on a high, we need your vote.— Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) September 18, 2019
Vote now: https://t.co/tC21w6Z35v#AGT #AGTFinale pic.twitter.com/aUlW6HZ1eT
JUST WOW! @ChoirAfrica blew the roof off our theatre with their rendition of #Africa #AGTFinale pic.twitter.com/p3jma5adSn— Dolby Theatre (@DolbyTheatre) September 18, 2019
We’re backstage and couldn’t be more excited to share our message of unity with the world. South African fans taking over the @DolbyTheatre #agt #AGTFinale pic.twitter.com/GaESte2qOC— Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) September 18, 2019
