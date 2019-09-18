[WATCH] Mzansi's Ndlovu Youth Choir's wows at AGT finale, voting is underway

South Africa waits with bated breath as the countdown to the winner of America's Got Talent begins.

The choir wowed the judges and audience with their own unique take highlighting Toto's Africa.

Now the voting is underway and results will be announced on Thursday.

What a goosebumps moment South Africa!

.@ChoirAfrica takes us on a trip to their homeland with this @toto99com hit! pic.twitter.com/0BReVdthHV — America's Got Talent (@AGT) September 18, 2019

Tonight we were proud young ambassadors of a united world. We just performed in the grand finale at America's Got Talent! Help us end our incredible AGT journey on a high, we need your vote.



Vote now: https://t.co/tC21w6Z35v#AGT #AGTFinale pic.twitter.com/aUlW6HZ1eT — Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) September 18, 2019