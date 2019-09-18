Not gonna make it to the Rugby World Cup? Take a vicarious trip around Japan
Japan is about to host the Rugby World Cup in September, and the Olympic Games in 2020, and if you’re planning a sports-centred trip, you might as well take inspiration from journalist Erns Grundling and see more of what’s going on in this fascinating and unique country.
Grundling talks to John Maytham about his travels and the upcoming television series where he’s taken on the Camino’s sister pilgrimage, the Kumano Kodo Japan.
Being in Japan for 5 weeks was amazing, to shoot the television series Elders, Japan.Erns Grundling, Journalist
He says he was struck by the ancient Japanese values and culture of harmony and respect.
There should not be any issues regarding Japan's preparedness for hosting the rugby.Erns Grundling, Journalist
He since the famous shock Japanese victory over South Africa in the 2015 Rugby World Cup, the sport has become a great deal more popular in Japan.
And cover your tattoos?
If you go to the hot springs Onsen, there are still strict rules regarding tattoos.Erns Grundling, Journalist
And he is off to the RWC in Japan this week!
Take a listen to the interview below:
