Real measure of success lies with the judiciary - CPF Mitchells Plain on SANDF
An effective measure of the two-month SANDF deployment on the Cape Flats is debatable.
Mitchells Plain Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum (CPF) chair Abie Isaacs says they welcomed the six-month extension of troop deployment on the Cape Flats to the 31 March 2020.
We were one of the CPFs that requested the extension of the additional forces.Abie Isaacs, Chairperson - Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum (CPF)
One reason, he argues, is the presence of these specialised forces as Cape Town moves into the festive season to work with existing law enforcement to curb crime.
We have been officially briefed as the CPF two weeks ago when the Joint Standing Committee was out in Mitchells Plain.Abie Isaacs, Chairperson - Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum (CPF)
But, the CPF wants to be kept in the loop regarding any developments in the area regarding this partnership, he says.
We firmly believe that for the past two months they have been here, there have been good results...but the real results lie in the hands of the judiciary.Abie Isaacs, Chairperson - Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum (CPF)
Arrests need to lead to convictions.
We need an integrated government approach... stop playing politics and have a presence on the ground. Social development and other departments have been absent.Abie Isaacs, Chairperson - Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum (CPF)
The root causes of crime need to be the primary focus and an introduction of social programmes, he says.
It gives an opportunity to bolster other law enforcement units, he adds.
Listen to the interview below:
