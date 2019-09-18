WC Women’s Shelter Movement to hold a placard protest outside Parliament

A peaceful placard demonstration against gender-based violence will take place on Wednesday outside parliament.

In the fight against gender-based violence and femicide, President Cyril Ramaphosa has called a joint sitting of Parliament where the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces will meet on Wednesday to discuss the scourge currently gripping the country.

The Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement will be holding a demonstration calling on government to prioritise shelters for abused women and children nationwide, as part of its action plan.

Director at the Saartjie Baartman Centre Bernadine Bachar says they need at least five more shelters in the province even though funding is a challenge.

At the Saartjie Baartman Centre, I have a shortfall of about R6.5m a year which I need to find myself. Bernadine Bachar, Director - Saartjie Baartman Centre

She says there is no specific criteria for the shelters to take a woman in.

We have a four months limit but if a woman wants to come back to the shelter we do readmit her. Bernadine Bachar, Director - Saartjie Baartman Centre

The only criteria we have at the Saartjie Baartman Centre is that you have to to have been a survivor of gender-based violence and the abuse needs to have happened in the past three months. Bernadine Bachar, Director - Saartjie Baartman Centre

