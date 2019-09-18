WC Women’s Shelter Movement to hold a placard protest outside Parliament
A peaceful placard demonstration against gender-based violence will take place on Wednesday outside parliament.
In the fight against gender-based violence and femicide, President Cyril Ramaphosa has called a joint sitting of Parliament where the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces will meet on Wednesday to discuss the scourge currently gripping the country.
The Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement will be holding a demonstration calling on government to prioritise shelters for abused women and children nationwide, as part of its action plan.
Director at the Saartjie Baartman Centre Bernadine Bachar says they need at least five more shelters in the province even though funding is a challenge.
At the Saartjie Baartman Centre, I have a shortfall of about R6.5m a year which I need to find myself.Bernadine Bachar, Director - Saartjie Baartman Centre
She says there is no specific criteria for the shelters to take a woman in.
We have a four months limit but if a woman wants to come back to the shelter we do readmit her.Bernadine Bachar, Director - Saartjie Baartman Centre
The only criteria we have at the Saartjie Baartman Centre is that you have to to have been a survivor of gender-based violence and the abuse needs to have happened in the past three months.Bernadine Bachar, Director - Saartjie Baartman Centre
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
Three men arrested for deadly Elsies River mass shooting
A teenager and three children were shot dead when gunmen opened fire on a house in Elsies River on Tuesday night.Read More
[LISTEN] Should affirmative action be amended? Pundits discuss
Solidarity union is heading to the Labour Court to challenge some sections of the Employment Equity Act.Read More
[VIDEO] Driver goes to extreme lengths to avoid a ticket, takes cop for a ride
Yusuf Abramjee shared this 'video as received' on Twitter and it is going viral.Read More
Could online learning for future doctors solve the SA's medical graduate crisis?
Dr Andrew Hibiling carried out a research project looking at how online and blended learning can be used to scale medical studies.Read More
Think Equal aims to create a gender-equitable South Africa
Filmmaker Leslee Udwin is on a mission to teach children to love and value other human beings.Read More
CoCT accused of 'raping' land in Bonteheuwel where locals created peace garden
Residents had spent months clearing the site which had previously been a crime hot spot.Read More
[LISTEN]: Identifying the unconstitutional parts of the Rica Act
Attorney Dario Mil says after the surveillance is over, one should be notified should within three months.Read More
[LISTEN] Coal-based energy policy in SA could sink economy
The UN Climate Summit gets underway in New York next week with the aim of ramping up global efforts to tackle the climate crisis.Read More
'Fewer potholes for Eastern Cape's eco-friendly road made from plastic material'
Civil engineering lecturer Deon Kruger says the plastic can help create roads that are more resistant to wear and tear.Read More
Mandela Foundation 'disappointed' by Roets flag ruling
The high court has ruled that AfriForum's Ernst Roets did not break the law when he posted a picture of the apartheid flag.Read More