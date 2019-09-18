[LISTEN] Should affirmative action be amended? Pundits discuss
Trade union Solidarity is heading to the Labour Court on Wednesday to challenge sections of the South African affirmative action legislation and possibly amend the Employment Equity Act.
The union wants the government to implement the recommendation of a report by the Human Rights Commission on equality which revealed that some parts of the Employment Equality Act do not comply with the Constitution and international laws.
John Maytham on the Refilwe Moloto Show speaks to Equity Works managing director Marleen Potgieter and Cosatu's Western Cape parliamentary officer Tony Ehrenreich about the impact of affirmative action.
Solidarity has always opposed affirmative action because their constituency is mainly white workers. This is a PR exercise on their part where they are trying to show they are fighting for white workers and white interests.Tony Ehrenreich, Western Cape parliamentary officer - COSATU
South Africa must build a society that is fair for whites and blacks, Ehrenreich adds.
We must ever dismiss the fact that affirmative action is a necessary requirement in South Africa society.Tony Ehrenreich, Western Cape parliamentary officer - COSATU
Potgieter says there must be broad categories in an act.
Personally, I don't think the legislation is what needs to be changed. I think the act is great.Marleen Potgieter, Managing Director - Equity Works
One of the things that the Human Rights Council did not address is how wide affirmative action really is. Everyone always gets back to quotas, number and figures.Marleen Potgieter, Managing Director - Equity Works
Listen to the full discussion below...
