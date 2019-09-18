Three men arrested for deadly Elsies River mass shooting

The police have confirmed the arrest of three suspects following a mass shooting in Clarkes Estate, Elsies River.

A teenager and three children were killed in the attack late on Tuesday night.

Two 12-year-old boys, a 10-year-old girl and a 19-year-old male were killed when gunmen stormed a wendy house in the area.

Two women, believed to be the mothers of the deceased children, were seriously wounded and are receiving medical treatment.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa says the slain 19-year-old appears to have been the target of the shooting.

Elsies River police discovered a gruesome scene. Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Head Of Corporate Communication at SAPS Western Cape

Reports at the time were that unknown gunmen forced entry into the house and started shooting randomly. Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Head Of Corporate Communication at SAPS Western Cape

Earlier this week, the deployment of the army on the Cape Flats was extended until March 2020.

The Elsies River community policing forum says the arrested suspects were notorious for terrorising the community.

The policing forum's Imraan Mukaddam says Clarkes Estate is one of the most terrifying places on the Cape Flats because of the power yielded by street gangs in the area.

He adds that Clarkes Estate has seen at least two killings a week in recent times, where gangs named the 'apostles' and the 'disciples' wreak havoc.

The arrested individuals are those known to be responsible for a reign of terror in the community for a while now. Imraan Mukaddam, Deputy Chair at Elsies River Community Policing Forum

I hope there is enough evidence to put them away forever. Imraan Mukaddam, Deputy Chair at Elsies River Community Policing Forum

Police have asked for anyone with information about the mass shooting case to come forward.

Contact the anti-gang unit on 0800 664 264 to provide any tip-offs.

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies: