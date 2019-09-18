Foreign consultants deliberately maimed Sars. They must pay, says SA consultant
Consultants have an ethical duty to their clients and society at large… in cases where things go wrong, there can be good cause for money to be paid back…Stephen Rothgiesser, Managing Director - The Change Consulting Group
Rebuilding the gutted South African Revenue Service (Sars) is a challenge, Commissioner Edward Kieswetter told Parliament on Tuesday.
He was updating the Standing Committee on Finance on the implementation of the Nugent Commission’s recommendations.
The pain and trauma of employees are real. When you look into their eyes and you listen to them, you can tell it’s not simply a report to them. This is their lived experience and the trauma they experienced during that period.Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - South African Revenue Service
Kieswetter said his predecessor Tom Moyane and international consultancy Bain deliberately rendered Sars incapable of serving its mandate.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Stephen Rothgiesser, Managing Director at The Change Consulting Group.
Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).
There is an impact of consulting work on the greater socio-economic and political context of South Africa… a particular ethical duty on consultants…Stephen Rothgiesser, Managing Director - The Change Consulting Group
For South African consulting firms that are deeply committed to ethical practice… this is positive news…Stephen Rothgiesser, Managing Director - The Change Consulting Group
