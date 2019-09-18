Ethiopia – Africa’s fastest growing economy - is privatising state-owned firms

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 16:10
Drone attack on Saudi Arabia's Abqaiq oil refinery
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Stephens - Research Fellow for Middle East Studies and Head of RUSI Qatar
Today at 16:20
High court rules that Rica is unconstitutional
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sam Sole - Senior Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:20
The ratings of medical doctors online
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa - Vice-Chairperson and spokeserson at South African Medical Association
Today at 17:46
Bizarre fabrics that the fashion industry has its money on
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Blackburn - Assoc Prof at Univ of Leeds with expertise in sustainable textiles, cellulose chemistry, cosmetics,
Tomorrow at 06:25
Nkandla For Sale
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Karen Dunlop - Estate Agent at Realty Professionals
Tomorrow at 06:41
Tech Tuesdays : Online Dating
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Tomorrow at 06:55
Israel Elections
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mohammad Al Kassim - Middle East Bureau Chief The Media Line
Tomorrow at 07:07
SANDF Stays and RICA Judgment Implications
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Murray Hunter
Albert Fritz - MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape Government
Tomorrow at 07:22
Insurance: Home Burglaries
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Maanda Tshifularo - Head of Dialdirect Insurance
Tomorrow at 08:07
2nd Interpol Global Drug and Illicit Substance Trafficking Conference in Cape Town
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at UCT's Global Risk Governance programme
Tomorrow at 09:40
What's behind the thinking for a private Afrikaans-medium university
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Connie Mulder - Head of Research at Solidarity
Tomorrow at 11:05
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr David Benn
Violence in hot weather
On the Yellow Couch: “Can you see Me?” campaign aims to end human trafficking
Doing something that you not suppose to be doing at all!
18 SEP 2019
Ndhlovu Youth Choir wow at AGT finale
#LottoStar: Micheal placed his bet and walked away with R4000!
#ShannonOnTheStreets!
#Kidvice: The kids will never lie!
DJ Fresh and the team are joining hands in celebrating International country music day!
Birthday rap with Nick Explicit!
Update on State Capture Inquiry
#CantBeat: Mantsoe is still the reigning champ of all things pop culture!
Deputy Minister David Masondo releases a statement on the allegations against him
WCW - Phillipa Geard - CEO & Founder RecruitMyMom
Concourt dismisses president's appeal against high court ruling
Concourt rules against corporal punishment
Soundcheck - Anica Kiana
World of work- getting graduates ready for work
#GuessWhat: This is what will happen when you send a 6 minutes long WhatsApp voice note to the 947 Breakfast Club by mistake!
#LottoStar: If Karusha had placed her bet then she would be R3000 richer!
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 13 September 2019 Here are John's three picks for the week 13 September 2019 4:42 PM
Scientists think they've solved the mystery of the Loch Ness monster People have made claims about seeing a huge dinosaur-like creature in Scotland’s Loch Ness since as far back as the sixth century. 13 September 2019 11:14 AM
Several people injured as Zimbabweans force their way to view Mugabe's body EWN reporter Clement Manyathela says paramedics are attending to those who have been injured as a result of the stampede. 12 September 2019 5:36 PM
View all World
[LISTEN] 2020 Olympic hopeful putting South Africa on the world gymnastics map Caitlin Rooskrantz became the first South African to win a gold medal this year at a recent international gymnastics competition.... 16 September 2019 5:34 PM
CT marathon: Kenya's Edwin Kibet Koech a strong contender for first place The defending champion will sit this year's Cape Town Marathon out as he gets ready to represent SA at the world championships. 13 September 2019 4:59 PM
He was kind to the core - SA icon PJ Powers remembers Bok hero Chester Williams Music legend PJ Powers says two great things happened in 1995: She met Chester Williams and she sang at the Rugby World Cup. 13 September 2019 2:45 PM
View all Sport
ConCourt upholds ruling that president must give reasons for firing minsters The High Court judgment found that the president is legally obliged to provide record and reason when firing a Cabinet member. 18 September 2019 2:04 PM
Real measure of success lies with the judiciary - CPF Mitchells Plain on SANDF Mitchells Plain CPF chair Abie isaacs says they welcome the extension of troop deployment on the Cape Flats. 18 September 2019 7:58 AM
Think Equal aims to create a gender-equitable South Africa Filmmaker Leslee Udwin is on a mission to teach children to love and value other human beings. 17 September 2019 6:51 PM
View all Politics
Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice “Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 September 2019 10:32 AM
The stock market is not a casino. Investing in shares is nothing like gambling Too scared to “gamble” away your hard-earned cash? Kabous le Roux asks you to consider this simple argument with an open mind. 2 September 2019 6:31 PM
Tito Mboweni publishes evidence-based plan to fix structure of broken economy The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Peter Attard Montalto (Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex) for comment. 27 August 2019 8:50 PM
View all Opinion
Mixed reaction to Constitutional Court's ruling over spanking of children Freedom of Religion SA legal advisor says the ruling will destroy families in the country. 18 September 2019 2:10 PM
Three men arrested for deadly Elsies River mass shooting A teenager and three children were shot dead when gunmen opened fire on a house in Elsies River on Tuesday night. 18 September 2019 10:49 AM
[LISTEN] Should affirmative action be amended? Pundits discuss Solidarity union is heading to the Labour Court to challenge some sections of the Employment Equity Act. 18 September 2019 9:45 AM
View all Local
Highly prescribed antibiotics linked to increased risk of heart problems - study A common type of antibiotics called fluoroquinolones may increase the risk of certain heart complications, a researcher explains. 18 September 2019 11:42 AM
Not gonna make it to the Rugby World Cup? Take a vicarious trip around Japan Journalist and writer Erns Grundling talks about his new tv series where he took on the Kumano Kudo. 18 September 2019 7:29 AM
Retirement annuities – here’s what happens if your fund manager goes bankrupt A lot can happen between now and your retirement date. What if your fund manager goes bust? 17 September 2019 3:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
I haven’t saved. I intend to work well into my 100s - Leon Louw (FMF) Bruce Whitfield talks to Leon Louw (Free Market Foundation) about his attitude toward money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...) 18 September 2019 12:36 PM
Burger King rebrands as Bacon King (but drops 'ham' from the word 'hamburger') "They seem to have succumbed to consumer pressure," says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 18 September 2019 11:40 AM
Ethiopia – Africa’s fastest growing economy - is privatising state-owned firms It’s a country that is focussed, to say the least, says Dr Martyn Davies, MD of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte. 18 September 2019 10:46 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Ethiopia – Africa’s fastest growing economy - is privatising state-owned firms

18 September 2019 10:46 AM
by
Tags:
Ethiopia
Africa
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Deloitte
Ethiopian Airlines
privatisation
Martyn Davies
liberalisation
It’s a country that is focussed, to say the least, says Dr Martyn Davies, MD of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte.

It’s a country I first went to a dozen years ago. To go back every year, you literally see the rapid progression… driven by increasing speeds of liberalisation of the economy.

Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director - Emerging Markets & Africa, Deloitte

One of the best airlines in the world – Ethiopian Airlines, purely state-owned – is going to be privatising… a country that is focussed, to say the least.

Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director - Emerging Markets & Africa, Deloitte

Ethiopia is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

GDP growth rates averaging 10% over the past 15 years have caused its economy to radically transform.

The Ethiopian government has liberalised key sectors of its economy and plans to privatise state-owned companies.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte.

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

Very high infrastructure investment… mostly Chinese finance, but also from other parts of the world…

Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director - Emerging Markets & Africa, Deloitte

East Africa is effectively becoming near-Asia… they’re moving away from us [South Africa] … The Chinese are building a sphere of commercial and political influence in our region…

Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director - Emerging Markets & Africa, Deloitte

China as a creditor is pretty lenient. There are political strings, of course… Assets will convert into empire…

Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director - Emerging Markets & Africa, Deloitte

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Ethiopia – Africa’s fastest growing economy - is privatising state-owned firms


18 September 2019 10:46 AM
by
Tags:
Ethiopia
Africa
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Deloitte
Ethiopian Airlines
privatisation
Martyn Davies
liberalisation

More from Business

I haven’t saved. I intend to work well into my 100s - Leon Louw (FMF)

18 September 2019 12:36 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Leon Louw (Free Market Foundation) about his attitude toward money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...)

Read More arrow_forward

Burger King rebrands as Bacon King (but drops 'ham' from the word 'hamburger')

18 September 2019 11:40 AM

"They seem to have succumbed to consumer pressure," says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Read More arrow_forward

Foreign consultants deliberately maimed Sars. They must pay, says SA consultant

18 September 2019 9:51 AM

Consultants have an ethical duty. When things go wrong, they must pay back the money, says The Change Consulting Group.

Read More arrow_forward

Retirement annuities – here’s what happens if your fund manager goes bankrupt

17 September 2019 3:39 PM

A lot can happen between now and your retirement date. What if your fund manager goes bust?

Read More arrow_forward

10 unexpected things that most truly rich people have in common

17 September 2019 1:56 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram on the money values that those "worth" R40 million or more almost invariably have in common.

Read More arrow_forward

Small business owner, nobody will save you!

17 September 2019 1:50 PM

There are no shortcuts. Beware of "White Knights and Silver Bullets", warns Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis.

Read More arrow_forward

Legal dagga just created its first dollar billionaire

17 September 2019 1:20 PM

Boris Jordan’s Curaleaf is the largest dagga retailer in the United States. It’s making him very, very rich.

Read More arrow_forward

'If you grow up with nothing, you want to look rich too soon'

17 September 2019 12:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Joe Public’s Pepe Marais about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

3 best JSE shares to buy, right now (according to Small Talk Daily)

17 September 2019 10:33 AM

Analyst Anthony Clark shares his stock picks of the week on Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show.

Read More arrow_forward

Women earn less but have to make it go further, says financial expert

16 September 2019 8:43 AM

Gerald Mwandiambira CFP and Managing Partner at Sugar Creek Wealth says women are more responsible with money than men.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Real measure of success lies with the judiciary - CPF Mitchells Plain on SANDF

Politics

[WATCH] Mzansi's Ndlovu Youth Choir's wows at AGT finale, voting is underway

World

[VIDEO] Driver goes to extreme lengths to avoid a ticket, takes cop for a ride

Local

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
The Movies review: Dora and the Lost City of Gold
UK Report
What's On: 2019 Cape Town Baroque Festival
Will army get an extension on the Cape Flats?
Weekend sport talk: Cape Town Marathon
18 SEP 2019
Ndhlovu Youth Choir wow at AGT finale
Update on State Capture Inquiry
Deputy Minister David Masondo releases a statement on the allegations against him
Concourt dismisses president's appeal against high court ruling

EWN Highlights

NPA drops sex assault charges against Marius Fransman

18 September 2019 1:06 PM

Zondo Inquiry: Witness corroborates claims Mthethwa got home upgrades from CI

18 September 2019 12:47 PM

SAA cash injection imminent but says it needs more

18 September 2019 12:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA