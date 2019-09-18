Ethiopia – Africa’s fastest growing economy - is privatising state-owned firms

It’s a country I first went to a dozen years ago. To go back every year, you literally see the rapid progression… driven by increasing speeds of liberalisation of the economy. Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director - Emerging Markets & Africa, Deloitte

One of the best airlines in the world – Ethiopian Airlines, purely state-owned – is going to be privatising… a country that is focussed, to say the least. Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director - Emerging Markets & Africa, Deloitte

Ethiopia is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

GDP growth rates averaging 10% over the past 15 years have caused its economy to radically transform.

The Ethiopian government has liberalised key sectors of its economy and plans to privatise state-owned companies.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte.

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

Very high infrastructure investment… mostly Chinese finance, but also from other parts of the world… Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director - Emerging Markets & Africa, Deloitte

East Africa is effectively becoming near-Asia… they’re moving away from us [South Africa] … The Chinese are building a sphere of commercial and political influence in our region… Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director - Emerging Markets & Africa, Deloitte

China as a creditor is pretty lenient. There are political strings, of course… Assets will convert into empire… Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director - Emerging Markets & Africa, Deloitte

