Highly prescribed antibiotics linked to increased risk of heart problems - study
A group of commonly used antibiotics have been linked to a higher risk for heart valve problems.
A team of researchers from the University of British Columbia (UBC) found that fluoroquinolones may be linked to a greater risk of cardiac complications.
The findings were made in a study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.
The class of antibiotics called fluoroquinolones are prescribed by doctors all over the world.
Researchers say that patients who take fluoroquinolones such as ciprofloxacin have a higher risk of developing aortic and mitral regurgitation.
These conditions describe the process when the blood backflows into the heart.
Prof Mahyar Etminan, an associate professor at UBC and the lead author of the study, says patients with a history of cardiac problems should avoid the class of medication.
In the past, fluoroquinolone has also been linked to other conditions such as retinal detachment and tendon rupture.
Etminan explains that fluoroquinolone is a popular choice among doctors because the medicine covers a wide-range of infections, in particular, respiratory and urinary tract infections.
They're pretty highly prescribed worldwide.Prof Mahyar Etminan, Associate professor in the faculty of medicine at UBC
Unfortunately, there is a rise is in [overprscipion] of oral antibiotic prescriptions.Prof Mahyar Etminan, Associate professor in the faculty of medicine at UBC
Patients also demand physicians to prescribe something... In many cases, antibiotics are not really necessary.Prof Mahyar Etminan, Associate professor in the faculty of medicine at UBC
