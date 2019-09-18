Highly prescribed antibiotics linked to increased risk of heart problems - study

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 15:20
Life Esidimeni: insufficient evidence to bring charges in 144 cases
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Phindi Mjonondwane - NPA spokesperson
Tomorrow at 06:25
Night at the Musicals
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Daniel Wesangula - Journalist at Sunday Standard in Kenya
Tomorrow at 09:40
Why is there a shortage of government-provided medicines in South Africa?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Khadija Jamaloodien - Director for Affordable Medicines at National Department Of Health
#GuessWhat: This is what will happen when you send a 6 minutes long WhatsApp voice note to the 947 Breakfast Club by mistake!
#LottoStar: If Karusha had placed her bet then she would be R3000 richer!
#AskTheClub: Seun wants a slow dance with Alex!
When it comes to extra mural activities at school, kids want to do it all. Take a listen to this!
#WhatsYourStatus: 18 September 2019!
CEOs passing on the baton to next generation of leaders
BOO! Guess who? It's Halloween.net
CEOs passing on the baton to next generation of leaders
1WSR to broadcast every Rugby World Cup game online
Boycott or broadcast-what must we do about the EFF?
Popular class of antibiotics linked to heart problems
Mass shooting in Elsies River
Open Line: Crime
CALLERS CRITIQUE THABO MBEKI'S LECTURE ON ROBERT MUGABE
Barbs Wire - Traffic cop goes the extra mile
Wednesday Panel: Employment Equity
Listeners share their most coveted work-place perks
The World View
Kfm Mornings discuss a recent workplace wellness study
Mzansi's Ndlovu Youth Choir's AGT finale
Up Next: The Xolani Gwala Show
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 13 September 2019 Here are John's three picks for the week 13 September 2019 4:42 PM
Scientists think they've solved the mystery of the Loch Ness monster People have made claims about seeing a huge dinosaur-like creature in Scotland’s Loch Ness since as far back as the sixth century. 13 September 2019 11:14 AM
Several people injured as Zimbabweans force their way to view Mugabe's body EWN reporter Clement Manyathela says paramedics are attending to those who have been injured as a result of the stampede. 12 September 2019 5:36 PM
View all World
[LISTEN] 2020 Olympic hopeful putting South Africa on the world gymnastics map Caitlin Rooskrantz became the first South African to win a gold medal this year at a recent international gymnastics competition.... 16 September 2019 5:34 PM
CT marathon: Kenya's Edwin Kibet Koech a strong contender for first place The defending champion will sit this year's Cape Town Marathon out as he gets ready to represent SA at the world championships. 13 September 2019 4:59 PM
He was kind to the core - SA icon PJ Powers remembers Bok hero Chester Williams Music legend PJ Powers says two great things happened in 1995: She met Chester Williams and she sang at the Rugby World Cup. 13 September 2019 2:45 PM
View all Sport
Real measure of success lies with the judiciary - CPF Mitchells Plain on SANDF Mitchells Plain CPF chair Abie isaacs says they welcome the extension of troop deployment on the Cape Flats. 18 September 2019 7:58 AM
Think Equal aims to create a gender-equitable South Africa Filmmaker Leslee Udwin is on a mission to teach children to love and value other human beings. 17 September 2019 6:51 PM
[LISTEN]: Identifying the unconstitutional parts of the Rica Act Attorney Dario Mil says after the surveillance is over, one should be notified should within three months. 17 September 2019 5:36 PM
View all Politics
Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice “Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 September 2019 10:32 AM
The stock market is not a casino. Investing in shares is nothing like gambling Too scared to “gamble” away your hard-earned cash? Kabous le Roux asks you to consider this simple argument with an open mind. 2 September 2019 6:31 PM
Tito Mboweni publishes evidence-based plan to fix structure of broken economy The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Peter Attard Montalto (Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex) for comment. 27 August 2019 8:50 PM
View all Opinion
De Lille remembers Bok legend Chester Williams ahead of funeral service Minister Patricia de Lille has invited the public to pay their final respects to Williams at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. 14 September 2019 8:46 AM
#SandtonShutdown: Activist says civil society can't fight against GBV alone Hundreds of women gathered outside the JSE in Sandton as early as 3am this morning to demand support from the private sector. 13 September 2019 4:02 PM
'Peter Moyo is not required – nor permitted – at work' Old Mutual is not backing down in its fight with fired CEO Peter Moyo. Ray White interviews EWN’s Nthakoana Ngatane. 13 September 2019 2:32 PM
View all Local
Nikki Bush has new parenting book on how to guarantee you child's future success The book offers tips on how parents can equip their children in the age of disruption and digital innovation. 14 September 2019 12:13 PM
5 things marathon runners should do the day before a big race Endurance running consultant David Leith shares his expert advice on how runners should spend the 24 hours before race day. 14 September 2019 8:03 AM
Comedians to raise funds to build orphanage in Orange Farm The show on the 19th of September will take place at the Barnyard Theatre in Sandton. 13 September 2019 5:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
10 unexpected things that most truly rich people have in common Personal finance expert Warren Ingram on the money values that those "worth" R40 million or more almost invariably have in common. 13 September 2019 2:44 PM
'Peter Moyo is not required – nor permitted – at work' Old Mutual is not backing down in its fight with fired CEO Peter Moyo. Ray White interviews EWN’s Nthakoana Ngatane. 13 September 2019 2:32 PM
Prasa assets not insured, you are riding at your own risk - Mantshantsha Daily Maverick's Sikonathi Mantshantsha says Prasa is on a downward spiral and trains no longer have risk insurance cover. 13 September 2019 1:04 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Highly prescribed antibiotics linked to increased risk of heart problems - study

18 September 2019 11:42 AM
by
Tags:
Antibiotics
Study
heart problems
heart health
cardiac
Prof Mahyar Etminan
A common type of antibiotics called fluoroquinolones may increase the risk of certain heart complications, a researcher explains.

A group of commonly used antibiotics have been linked to a higher risk for heart valve problems.

A team of researchers from the University of British Columbia (UBC) found that fluoroquinolones may be linked to a greater risk of cardiac complications.

The findings were made in a study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Also read: Your push-up count may be a good indicator of your heart health, claims study

The class of antibiotics called fluoroquinolones are prescribed by doctors all over the world.

Researchers say that patients who take fluoroquinolones such as ciprofloxacin have a higher risk of developing aortic and mitral regurgitation.

These conditions describe the process when the blood backflows into the heart.

Prof Mahyar Etminan, an associate professor at UBC and the lead author of the study, says patients with a history of cardiac problems should avoid the class of medication.

In the past, fluoroquinolone has also been linked to other conditions such as retinal detachment and tendon rupture.

Etminan explains that fluoroquinolone is a popular choice among doctors because the medicine covers a wide-range of infections, in particular, respiratory and urinary tract infections.

They're pretty highly prescribed worldwide.

Prof Mahyar Etminan, Associate professor in the faculty of medicine at UBC

Unfortunately, there is a rise is in [overprscipion] of oral antibiotic prescriptions.

Prof Mahyar Etminan, Associate professor in the faculty of medicine at UBC

Patients also demand physicians to prescribe something... In many cases, antibiotics are not really necessary.

Prof Mahyar Etminan, Associate professor in the faculty of medicine at UBC

Listen to the conversation on Today with Kieno Kammies:


18 September 2019 11:42 AM
by
Tags:
Antibiotics
Study
heart problems
heart health
cardiac
Prof Mahyar Etminan

More from Lifestyle

Not gonna make it to the Rugby World Cup? Take a vicarious trip around Japan

18 September 2019 7:29 AM

Journalist and writer Erns Grundling talks about his new tv series where he took on the Kumano Kudo.

Read More arrow_forward

Retirement annuities – here’s what happens if your fund manager goes bankrupt

17 September 2019 3:39 PM

A lot can happen between now and your retirement date. What if your fund manager goes bust?

Read More arrow_forward

Maties student wants to bring her edible straws to a restaurant near you

17 September 2019 3:27 PM

Stellies student Leila Siljeur was moved to create the straw alternative after seeing the impact of plastic straws on marine life.

Read More arrow_forward

10 unexpected things that most truly rich people have in common

17 September 2019 1:56 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram on the money values that those "worth" R40 million or more almost invariably have in common.

Read More arrow_forward

Small business owner, nobody will save you!

17 September 2019 1:50 PM

There are no shortcuts. Beware of "White Knights and Silver Bullets", warns Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis.

Read More arrow_forward

Planning a Cape getaway? Travel writer Marisa Crous has some tips

17 September 2019 12:23 PM

Travel writer Marisa Crous shares some advice for those looking for planning a trip or staycation.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Goat yoga is killing stress for this Swedish community

17 September 2019 11:58 AM

Malin Tyren Bakken has been running goat yoga classes in Stockholm, Sweden and says the goats help people unwind.

Read More arrow_forward

3 best JSE shares to buy, right now (according to Small Talk Daily)

17 September 2019 10:33 AM

Analyst Anthony Clark shares his stock picks of the week on Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show.

Read More arrow_forward

Dating platform Tinder most downloaded app in South Africa

17 September 2019 8:04 AM

CEO of Socially Acceptable, Nazareen Ebrahim gives details about how the dating apps are ranked by downloads.

Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Why do you accidentally bite your tongue?

16 September 2019 4:00 PM

Naked Scientist Chris Smith explains.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Real measure of success lies with the judiciary - CPF Mitchells Plain on SANDF

Politics

[WATCH] Mzansi's Ndlovu Youth Choir's wows at AGT finale, voting is underway

World

[VIDEO] Driver goes to extreme lengths to avoid a ticket, takes cop for a ride

Local

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
The Movies review: Dora and the Lost City of Gold
UK Report
What's On: 2019 Cape Town Baroque Festival
Will army get an extension on the Cape Flats?
Weekend sport talk: Cape Town Marathon
ABSA Enterprise Development Den
DA briefs media on urgent legislative proposals to tackle GBV
Senior Hawks investigator takes stand at State Capture Commission
MEC Maile gives update on breakthroughs in his department
Mpumalanga mother who killed her 4 children awaits sentencing

EWN Highlights

ConCourt dismisses president's appeal over ministerial axings

18 September 2019 11:38 AM

Masondo: Claims of my wrongdoing are 'cunning, spiteful and bogus'

18 September 2019 11:25 AM

Campaign raises enough to hire PI to probe Jesse Hess, grandfather's murders

18 September 2019 10:35 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA