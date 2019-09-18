Burger King rebrands as Bacon King (but drops 'ham' from the word 'hamburger')

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 11:45
Flag watching with Mind of a Fox - oil price spikes and grim signs seen in Canada
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 15:20
Life Esidimeni: insufficient evidence to bring charges in 144 cases
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Phindi Mjonondwane - NPA spokesperson
Tomorrow at 06:25
Night at the Musicals
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Daniel Wesangula - Journalist at Sunday Standard in Kenya
Tomorrow at 09:40
Why is there a shortage of government-provided medicines in South Africa?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Khadija Jamaloodien - Director for Affordable Medicines at National Department Of Health
#GuessWhat: This is what will happen when you send a 6 minutes long WhatsApp voice note to the 947 Breakfast Club by mistake!
#LottoStar: If Karusha had placed her bet then she would be R3000 richer!
#AskTheClub: Seun wants a slow dance with Alex!
When it comes to extra mural activities at school, kids want to do it all. Take a listen to this!
#WhatsYourStatus: 18 September 2019!
CEOs passing on the baton to next generation of leaders
BOO! Guess who? It's Halloween.net
CEOs passing on the baton to next generation of leaders
1WSR to broadcast every Rugby World Cup game online
Boycott or broadcast-what must we do about the EFF?
Popular class of antibiotics linked to heart problems
Mass shooting in Elsies River
Open Line: Crime
CALLERS CRITIQUE THABO MBEKI'S LECTURE ON ROBERT MUGABE
Barbs Wire - Traffic cop goes the extra mile
Wednesday Panel: Employment Equity
Listeners share their most coveted work-place perks
The World View
Kfm Mornings discuss a recent workplace wellness study
Mzansi's Ndlovu Youth Choir's AGT finale
Up Next: The Xolani Gwala Show
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 13 September 2019 Here are John's three picks for the week 13 September 2019 4:42 PM
Scientists think they've solved the mystery of the Loch Ness monster People have made claims about seeing a huge dinosaur-like creature in Scotland’s Loch Ness since as far back as the sixth century. 13 September 2019 11:14 AM
Several people injured as Zimbabweans force their way to view Mugabe's body EWN reporter Clement Manyathela says paramedics are attending to those who have been injured as a result of the stampede. 12 September 2019 5:36 PM
View all World
[LISTEN] 2020 Olympic hopeful putting South Africa on the world gymnastics map Caitlin Rooskrantz became the first South African to win a gold medal this year at a recent international gymnastics competition.... 16 September 2019 5:34 PM
CT marathon: Kenya's Edwin Kibet Koech a strong contender for first place The defending champion will sit this year's Cape Town Marathon out as he gets ready to represent SA at the world championships. 13 September 2019 4:59 PM
He was kind to the core - SA icon PJ Powers remembers Bok hero Chester Williams Music legend PJ Powers says two great things happened in 1995: She met Chester Williams and she sang at the Rugby World Cup. 13 September 2019 2:45 PM
View all Sport
Real measure of success lies with the judiciary - CPF Mitchells Plain on SANDF Mitchells Plain CPF chair Abie isaacs says they welcome the extension of troop deployment on the Cape Flats. 18 September 2019 7:58 AM
Think Equal aims to create a gender-equitable South Africa Filmmaker Leslee Udwin is on a mission to teach children to love and value other human beings. 17 September 2019 6:51 PM
[LISTEN]: Identifying the unconstitutional parts of the Rica Act Attorney Dario Mil says after the surveillance is over, one should be notified should within three months. 17 September 2019 5:36 PM
View all Politics
Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice “Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 September 2019 10:32 AM
The stock market is not a casino. Investing in shares is nothing like gambling Too scared to “gamble” away your hard-earned cash? Kabous le Roux asks you to consider this simple argument with an open mind. 2 September 2019 6:31 PM
Tito Mboweni publishes evidence-based plan to fix structure of broken economy The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Peter Attard Montalto (Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex) for comment. 27 August 2019 8:50 PM
View all Opinion
De Lille remembers Bok legend Chester Williams ahead of funeral service Minister Patricia de Lille has invited the public to pay their final respects to Williams at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. 14 September 2019 8:46 AM
#SandtonShutdown: Activist says civil society can't fight against GBV alone Hundreds of women gathered outside the JSE in Sandton as early as 3am this morning to demand support from the private sector. 13 September 2019 4:02 PM
'Peter Moyo is not required – nor permitted – at work' Old Mutual is not backing down in its fight with fired CEO Peter Moyo. Ray White interviews EWN’s Nthakoana Ngatane. 13 September 2019 2:32 PM
View all Local
Nikki Bush has new parenting book on how to guarantee you child's future success The book offers tips on how parents can equip their children in the age of disruption and digital innovation. 14 September 2019 12:13 PM
5 things marathon runners should do the day before a big race Endurance running consultant David Leith shares his expert advice on how runners should spend the 24 hours before race day. 14 September 2019 8:03 AM
Comedians to raise funds to build orphanage in Orange Farm The show on the 19th of September will take place at the Barnyard Theatre in Sandton. 13 September 2019 5:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
10 unexpected things that most truly rich people have in common Personal finance expert Warren Ingram on the money values that those "worth" R40 million or more almost invariably have in common. 13 September 2019 2:44 PM
'Peter Moyo is not required – nor permitted – at work' Old Mutual is not backing down in its fight with fired CEO Peter Moyo. Ray White interviews EWN’s Nthakoana Ngatane. 13 September 2019 2:32 PM
Prasa assets not insured, you are riding at your own risk - Mantshantsha Daily Maverick's Sikonathi Mantshantsha says Prasa is on a downward spiral and trains no longer have risk insurance cover. 13 September 2019 1:04 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Burger King rebrands as Bacon King (but drops 'ham' from the word 'hamburger')

18 September 2019 11:40 AM
by
Tags:
Marketing
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Burger King
Halaal
Andy Rice
branding
bacon king
bacon
ham
hamburger
"They seem to have succumbed to consumer pressure," says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Burger King – fierce McDonald's competitor – is launching a bacon burger and rebranding its stores as “Bacon King” for the promotion period.

They seem to have succumbed to consumer pressure… a good slice of bacon does a lot of things for a burger, mostly good!

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

Despite adding bacon to the menu, the chain is removing “ham” from the word “hamburger” on all its menus.

It is just to be super-sensitive to perceptions…

Juan Klopper, COO - Burger King South Africa

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked branding and advertising expert Andy Rice for comment.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?

Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Burger King rebrands as Bacon King (but drops 'ham' from the word 'hamburger')


18 September 2019 11:40 AM
by
Tags:
Marketing
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Burger King
Halaal
Andy Rice
branding
bacon king
bacon
ham
hamburger

More from Ad Feature

Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice

11 September 2019 10:32 AM

“Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Read More arrow_forward

Canadian drinks Red Bull without getting wings. Sues Red Bull – and wins!

27 August 2019 8:51 PM

The company has agreed to settle. Because it said Red Bull gives you wings, and it doesn’t. Oh, Canada!

Read More arrow_forward

Game guns for the townships with its ‘Get More Out of iGroza’ adverts

20 August 2019 7:41 PM

Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice praises the new Game advertising campaign and Cognitive Agency, the brains behind it.

Read More arrow_forward

What is a 'Modern African Gentlemen'? Mini SA asks a 'pretentious' question

16 July 2019 8:02 PM

Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice hates Mini South Africa’s new "Clubman Modern African Gentlemen Edition".

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Non-alcoholic Savanna? That breaks all the rules!

9 July 2019 8:17 PM

Ad expert Andy Rice loves the funny new Savanna TV commercial.

Read More arrow_forward

Nando’s owns the internet! VW tests diesel fumes on humans and monkeys...

30 January 2018 7:22 PM

NATIVE VML's Ben Wagner gives Nando’s #MarkFishChallenge tweet a “hero” rating, but slams VW for yet another, huge PR blunder.

Read More arrow_forward

Blitzboks will shake this off quicker than you can say ‘fraud’ - Bruce Whitfield

16 January 2018 7:25 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks ad expert Andy Rice to share with him the week’s advertising “heroes” and “zeroes”.

Read More arrow_forward

10 best South African ads of 2017

19 December 2017 7:24 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Read More arrow_forward

Predictably awesome new Nando's ad reminds South Africans ‘we can fix our sh$t’

12 December 2017 8:27 PM

Watch the Guptas pack their bags and run in Nando's inspiring new advertisement.

Read More arrow_forward

Jack Daniel's has the best Christmas advert ever

5 December 2017 7:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks branding and advertising expert Andy Rice to share with him the week’s advertising “heroes” and “zeroes”.

Read More arrow_forward

More from But does it work?

Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice

11 September 2019 10:32 AM

“Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Read More arrow_forward

Canadian drinks Red Bull without getting wings. Sues Red Bull – and wins!

27 August 2019 8:51 PM

The company has agreed to settle. Because it said Red Bull gives you wings, and it doesn’t. Oh, Canada!

Read More arrow_forward

Game guns for the townships with its ‘Get More Out of iGroza’ adverts

20 August 2019 7:41 PM

Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice praises the new Game advertising campaign and Cognitive Agency, the brains behind it.

Read More arrow_forward

What is a 'Modern African Gentlemen'? Mini SA asks a 'pretentious' question

16 July 2019 8:02 PM

Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice hates Mini South Africa’s new "Clubman Modern African Gentlemen Edition".

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Non-alcoholic Savanna? That breaks all the rules!

9 July 2019 8:17 PM

Ad expert Andy Rice loves the funny new Savanna TV commercial.

Read More arrow_forward

DStv and Standard Bank team up – and fail spectacularly

2 July 2019 9:04 PM

The two companies are running a 40-second advertisement. Branding expert Andy Rice is not impressed.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Volkswagen’s new feel-good Kombi ad 'Cupcake Boss' is brilliant

18 June 2019 8:16 PM

Advertisers traditionally warn against working with children. In this ad it works beautifully, says ad expert Andy Rice.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Lovely '1st for Women' TV advert makes you want to 'get out there'

11 June 2019 7:18 PM

And, perhaps, buy insurance. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Read More arrow_forward

Know where your food comes from? Farmers the stars of McDonald’s new ad campaign

4 June 2019 7:34 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews branding and advertising expert Andy Rice, who loves the new McDonald's campaign.

Read More arrow_forward

Marlboro maker Philip Morris wants you to stop smoking its cigarettes

28 May 2019 8:53 PM

It doesn’t want you to stop using nicotine; it just wants you to use its IQOS vaping device to get it into your bloodstream.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Real measure of success lies with the judiciary - CPF Mitchells Plain on SANDF

Politics

[WATCH] Mzansi's Ndlovu Youth Choir's wows at AGT finale, voting is underway

World

[VIDEO] Driver goes to extreme lengths to avoid a ticket, takes cop for a ride

Local

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
The Movies review: Dora and the Lost City of Gold
UK Report
What's On: 2019 Cape Town Baroque Festival
Will army get an extension on the Cape Flats?
Weekend sport talk: Cape Town Marathon
ABSA Enterprise Development Den
DA briefs media on urgent legislative proposals to tackle GBV
Senior Hawks investigator takes stand at State Capture Commission
MEC Maile gives update on breakthroughs in his department
Mpumalanga mother who killed her 4 children awaits sentencing

EWN Highlights

ConCourt dismisses president's appeal over ministerial axings

18 September 2019 11:38 AM

Masondo: Claims of my wrongdoing are 'cunning, spiteful and bogus'

18 September 2019 11:25 AM

Campaign raises enough to hire PI to probe Jesse Hess, grandfather's murders

18 September 2019 10:35 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA