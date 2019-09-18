Burger King rebrands as Bacon King (but drops 'ham' from the word 'hamburger')
Burger King – fierce McDonald's competitor – is launching a bacon burger and rebranding its stores as “Bacon King” for the promotion period.
They seem to have succumbed to consumer pressure… a good slice of bacon does a lot of things for a burger, mostly good!Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert
Despite adding bacon to the menu, the chain is removing “ham” from the word “hamburger” on all its menus.
It is just to be super-sensitive to perceptions…Juan Klopper, COO - Burger King South Africa
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked branding and advertising expert Andy Rice for comment.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
