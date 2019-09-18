The Constitutional Court has dismissed the Presidency's appeal against a High Court ruling on the firing of Cabinet members.

In 2017, the High Court judgment found that the president is legally obliged to provide record and reason when firing a minister or deputy minister.

The Constitutional Court has dismissed President Cyril Ramaphosa's application for leave to appeal the matter.

The DA first approached the court in a bid to force former President Jacob Zuma to provide reasons for his infamous 2017 cabinet reshuffle, which saw the axing of then Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.

Ramaphosa approached the ConCourt after the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed his bid to set aside the ruling on his executive decisions.

Constitutional law expert Phephelaphi Dube says that the judgment affirms transparency and adds an extra layer of accountability for the State.

It means that there would no area for the president to argue that he is his exercising his political prerogative. Phephelaphi Dube, Director at Centre for Constitutional Rights

It does strengthen governance. At the moment, there's no legal requirement for the president to account to the nation. Moloko Moloto, senior political reporter - eNCA

Listen to the discussion with Clement Manyathela:

This article first appeared on 702 : ConCourt upholds ruling that president must give reasons for firing ministers