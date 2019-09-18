ConCourt upholds ruling that president must give reasons for firing ministers
The Constitutional Court has dismissed the Presidency's appeal against a High Court ruling on the firing of Cabinet members.
In 2017, the High Court judgment found that the president is legally obliged to provide record and reason when firing a minister or deputy minister.
The Constitutional Court has dismissed President Cyril Ramaphosa's application for leave to appeal the matter.
The DA first approached the court in a bid to force former President Jacob Zuma to provide reasons for his infamous 2017 cabinet reshuffle, which saw the axing of then Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.
Ramaphosa approached the ConCourt after the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed his bid to set aside the ruling on his executive decisions.
Constitutional law expert Phephelaphi Dube says that the judgment affirms transparency and adds an extra layer of accountability for the State.
It means that there would no area for the president to argue that he is his exercising his political prerogative.Phephelaphi Dube, Director at Centre for Constitutional Rights
It does strengthen governance. At the moment, there's no legal requirement for the president to account to the nation.Moloko Moloto, senior political reporter - eNCA
Listen to the discussion with Clement Manyathela:
This article first appeared on 702 : ConCourt upholds ruling that president must give reasons for firing ministers
More from Politics
Ramaphosa urges all parties to offer solutions to tackle gender-based violence
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed an urgent joint sitting on Wednesday.Read More
Tiso editor Ranjeni Munusamy on special leave after state capture claims
Hawk's investigator Kobus Roelofse said this revelation came while he was investigating claims of corruption at Crime Intelligence and a vehicle dealership called Atlantis Motors in Pretoria.Read More
Real measure of success lies with the judiciary - CPF Mitchells Plain on SANDF
Mitchells Plain CPF chair Abie isaacs says they welcome the extension of troop deployment on the Cape Flats.Read More
Think Equal aims to create a gender-equitable South Africa
Filmmaker Leslee Udwin is on a mission to teach children to love and value other human beings.Read More
[LISTEN]: Identifying the unconstitutional parts of the Rica Act
Attorney Dario Mil says after the surveillance is over, one should be notified should within three months.Read More
DA set to introduce urgent Private Member's Bill to tackle gender-based violence
DA Chief Whip, John Steenhuisen explains the party's proposed legislation to tackle gender-based violence.Read More
[VIDEO] Smuggling drugs in a meat stew...?
Yusuf Ambramjee shared a video showing sealed packets of what appears to be drugs hidden in pieces of cooked meat.Read More
What would you pay for Nkandla? It could be a steal...
Lester Kiewit and estate agent Karen Dunlop take a satirical look at what the former president's homestead has to offer.Read More
Panyaza Lesufi takes a swipe at private Afrikaans university under construction
Gauteng Education MEC says there is no room in a non-racial South Africa for reminders of apartheid.Read More
Condolences pour in for deputy minerals minister Bavelile Hlongwa
The Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources died in a car crash on Friday. The details surrounding the crash remain unclear.Read More