“Can you see Me?” - Campaign calls on public to uncover human trafficking in SA

18 September 2019 2:54 PM
by
Tags:
Human trafficking
Child slavery
Forced labour
sex trafficking
A21
campaign
Can you see Me?
Rene Hanekom
The A21 campaign aims to educate the public on how to identify human trafficking and how to report it.

Human trafficking is the fastest-growing global crime, according to international non-profit organisation A21.

A21 South Africa has launched a hard-hitting campaign, titled “Can you see Me?”, in an effort to boost awareness around the issue.

The organisation's Rene Hanekom says victims of human trafficking are often hidden in plain sight.

The campaign aims to educate the public on how to identify human trafficking and what to do if they suspect it is happening in their communities.

A21 has created three short films on the common forms of trafficking, namely forced labour trafficking, sex trafficking and domestic servitude, to help identify the violations.

South Africa is not immune to human trafficking. It's happening on our doorstep.

Rene Hanekom, SA hotline manager at A21

Victims of human trafficking are often hidden in plain sight and they're engaged in businesses that seem legitimate. They are in our local economies.

Rene Hanekom, SA hotline manager at A21

It's so important that community members are educated on what to look out for because they have the power to save a life.

Rene Hanekom, SA hotline manager at A21

To report traffic, call the national hotline on 0800 222 777.

To watch the campaign videos, visit A21 South Africa's website.

Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:


