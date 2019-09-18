The truth about '100% fruit juice' and why food labelling matters

Are you sure that the fruit juice in your fridge isn't just a fruit-flavoured drink?

What most consumers believe to be 100% juice is often mixed with other ingredients.

Food-testing expert Gaby Jackson explains that regulators have pushed for food manufacturers to move towards more transparent labelling.

Jackson, a dietician at Food and Allergy Consulting and Testing Services (FACTS), explains that descriptions on products such as fruit juice are often misleading.

Consumers are encouraged to educate themselves about the ingredients and nutritional content found in food products.

So, what's in a fruit juice?

Fresh fruit juices: cannot contain any additives.

cannot contain any additives. Unsweetened fruit juices: cannot contain sugar.

cannot contain sugar. Reconstituted fruit juices: are juices produced from a fruit juice concentrate.

are juices produced from a fruit juice concentrate. Fruit nectar: contains a lower percentage of fresh juice and is mixed with water and other additives.

South Africa's coffee industry may be the latest to face tighter food labelling regulations.

The Department of Agriculture has issued new, draft regulations on what may or may not be sold as coffee.

Neither ground coffee nor instant coffee may contain any flavouring or colouring under the draft laws.

Neither Frisco nor Ricoffy qualify as coffee under the draft regulations.

In order to call a product cofee, it has to have a certain amount of actual coffee in the end product. Gaby Jackson, Registered dietician at FACTS

There’s a lot of science and regulation around the products South Africans consume every day. Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

Most of what’s sold as ice-cream contains not a drop of cream. Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

Margarine, ice-cream, boerewors, yoghurt and tuna are other food products that have previously been put under the microscope.

Listen to the discussion to learn more on #ConsumerTalk: