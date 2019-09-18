The truth about '100% fruit juice' and why food labelling matters

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:10
Drone attack on Saudi Arabia's Abqaiq oil refinery
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Stephens - Research Fellow for Middle East Studies and Head of RUSI Qatar
Today at 16:20
High court rules that Rica is unconstitutional
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sam Sole - Senior Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:20
The ratings of medical doctors online
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa - Vice-Chairperson and spokeserson at South African Medical Association
Today at 17:46
Bizarre fabrics that the fashion industry has its money on
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Blackburn - Assoc Prof at Univ of Leeds with expertise in sustainable textiles, cellulose chemistry, cosmetics,
Tomorrow at 06:25
Nkandla For Sale
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Karen Dunlop - Estate Agent at Realty Professionals
Tomorrow at 06:41
Tech Tuesdays : Online Dating
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Tomorrow at 06:55
Israel Elections
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mohammad Al Kassim - Middle East Bureau Chief The Media Line
Tomorrow at 07:07
SANDF Stays and RICA Judgment Implications
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Murray Hunter
Albert Fritz - MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape Government
Tomorrow at 07:22
Insurance: Home Burglaries
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Maanda Tshifularo - Head of Dialdirect Insurance
Tomorrow at 08:07
2nd Interpol Global Drug and Illicit Substance Trafficking Conference in Cape Town
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at UCT's Global Risk Governance programme
Tomorrow at 09:40
What's behind the thinking for a private Afrikaans-medium university
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Connie Mulder - Head of Research at Solidarity
Tomorrow at 11:05
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr David Benn
MSF- a frontline response to sexual violence in Rustenburg Pt2
Legal Hour with William Booth
Shapeshifter
Business Focus: Alienated and marginalised by technology
Business Unusual - The changing ways we follow sport
How will Ndlovu Youth Choir members' lives change after their performance on 'America's Got Talent' Finals
South Africa's SOE's has a shortage of chief executives
Market Commentary
Inflation accelerated faster in August than expected
Tax burden history
Mama K’s Team 4 is Netflix’s first Original animation written and produced in Africa
Spotlight On Gender-Based Violence -Ramaphosa at joint sitting
Concourt ruling against corporal punishment
Life Esidimeni Inquest n 27
Can CellC be saved?
Buying or selling property for the first time
Concourt ruling - corporate punishment unlawful in homes
Ndlovu youth choir families react to them being in the finals
Sexual offenders list needed for teachers
ConCourt agrees that spanking your child is unconstitutional
The truth about '100% fruit juice' and why food labelling matters

18 September 2019 4:11 PM
Tags:
Food
Wendy Knowler
food fraud
#ConsumerTalk
food labelling
fruit juice
What's the difference between fresh fruit juice and reconstituted fruit juice? A food testing expert explains the technicalities.

Are you sure that the fruit juice in your fridge isn't just a fruit-flavoured drink?

What most consumers believe to be 100% juice is often mixed with other ingredients.

Food-testing expert Gaby Jackson explains that regulators have pushed for food manufacturers to move towards more transparent labelling.

Jackson, a dietician at Food and Allergy Consulting and Testing Services (FACTS), explains that descriptions on products such as fruit juice are often misleading.

Consumers are encouraged to educate themselves about the ingredients and nutritional content found in food products.

So, what's in a fruit juice?

  • Fresh fruit juices: cannot contain any additives.
  • Unsweetened fruit juices: cannot contain sugar.
  • Reconstituted fruit juices: are juices produced from a fruit juice concentrate.
  • Fruit nectar: contains a lower percentage of fresh juice and is mixed with water and other additives.

South Africa's coffee industry may be the latest to face tighter food labelling regulations.

The Department of Agriculture has issued new, draft regulations on what may or may not be sold as coffee.

Neither ground coffee nor instant coffee may contain any flavouring or colouring under the draft laws.

Neither Frisco nor Ricoffy qualify as coffee under the draft regulations.

In order to call a product cofee, it has to have a certain amount of actual coffee in the end product.

Gaby Jackson, Registered dietician at FACTS

There’s a lot of science and regulation around the products South Africans consume every day.

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

Most of what’s sold as ice-cream contains not a drop of cream.

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

Margarine, ice-cream, boerewors, yoghurt and tuna are other food products that have previously been put under the microscope.

Listen to the discussion to learn more on #ConsumerTalk:


