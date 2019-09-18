Ramaphosa urges all parties to offer solutions to tackle gender-based violence
President Cyril Ramaphosa has addressed an urgent joint sitting calling on all parties to come up with solutions in the fight against gender-based violence.
Joint sittings are usually called by the speaker of Parliament.
Ramaphosa called on members of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces to determine what kinds of emergency measures can be put in place.
Eyewitness News (EWN) parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndeze says this is the first time Ramaphosa is addressing lawmakers on the matter.
It really is a serious issue that that the president seems to be taking very seriously. He has also given members of parliament a task come up with ways to put an end to this.Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary correspondent - EWN
It is a number of emergency measures that need to be put in place as well as targeting young boys - the president mentioned absenteeism in the home, where there are boys growing up without father figures. It will be multi-pronged and involve a lot of social partners as well.Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary correspondent - EWN
Click on the link below to hear more...
This article first appeared on 702 : Ramaphosa urges all parties to offer solutions to tackle gender-based violence
More from Politics
ConCourt upholds ruling that president must give reasons for firing ministers
The High Court judgment found that the president is legally obliged to provide record and reason when firing a Cabinet member.Read More
Tiso editor Ranjeni Munusamy on special leave after state capture claims
Hawk's investigator Kobus Roelofse said this revelation came while he was investigating claims of corruption at Crime Intelligence and a vehicle dealership called Atlantis Motors in Pretoria.Read More
Real measure of success lies with the judiciary - CPF Mitchells Plain on SANDF
Mitchells Plain CPF chair Abie isaacs says they welcome the extension of troop deployment on the Cape Flats.Read More
Think Equal aims to create a gender-equitable South Africa
Filmmaker Leslee Udwin is on a mission to teach children to love and value other human beings.Read More
[LISTEN]: Identifying the unconstitutional parts of the Rica Act
Attorney Dario Mil says after the surveillance is over, one should be notified should within three months.Read More
DA set to introduce urgent Private Member's Bill to tackle gender-based violence
DA Chief Whip, John Steenhuisen explains the party's proposed legislation to tackle gender-based violence.Read More
[VIDEO] Smuggling drugs in a meat stew...?
Yusuf Ambramjee shared a video showing sealed packets of what appears to be drugs hidden in pieces of cooked meat.Read More
What would you pay for Nkandla? It could be a steal...
Lester Kiewit and estate agent Karen Dunlop take a satirical look at what the former president's homestead has to offer.Read More
Panyaza Lesufi takes a swipe at private Afrikaans university under construction
Gauteng Education MEC says there is no room in a non-racial South Africa for reminders of apartheid.Read More
Condolences pour in for deputy minerals minister Bavelile Hlongwa
The Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources died in a car crash on Friday. The details surrounding the crash remain unclear.Read More