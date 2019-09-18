Streaming issues? Report here
Politics

Ramaphosa urges all parties to offer solutions to tackle gender-based violence

18 September 2019 4:16 PM
by
Tags:
Parliament
gender based violence
President Cyril Ramaphosa
special sitting
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed an urgent joint sitting on Wednesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has addressed an urgent joint sitting calling on all parties to come up with solutions in the fight against gender-based violence.

Joint sittings are usually called by the speaker of Parliament.

Ramaphosa called on members of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces to determine what kinds of emergency measures can be put in place.

Eyewitness News (EWN) parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndeze says this is the first time Ramaphosa is addressing lawmakers on the matter.

It really is a serious issue that that the president seems to be taking very seriously. He has also given members of parliament a task come up with ways to put an end to this.

Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary correspondent - EWN

It is a number of emergency measures that need to be put in place as well as targeting young boys - the president mentioned absenteeism in the home, where there are boys growing up without father figures. It will be multi-pronged and involve a lot of social partners as well.

Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary correspondent - EWN

Click on the link below to hear more...


This article first appeared on 702 : Ramaphosa urges all parties to offer solutions to tackle gender-based violence


