Toyota, VW, Nissan the most highjacked cars in SA, but nobody wants a Chrysler
Hijackers – much like everyone else in South Africa - love Toyotas, Volkswagens, Nissans and Fords.
Chrysler and Volvo drivers, however, can sleep soundly knowing that nobody wants their cars.
This is according to the latest crime statistics, which also showed townships and city centres – Durban’s in particular - to be highjacking hotspots.
Most highjacked cars in South Africa:
-
Toyota (5253)
-
VW (2877)
-
Nissan (1303)
-
Ford (1090)
-
Hyundai (949)
-
Isuzu (866)
-
Mercedes Benz (775)
-
BMW (598)
-
Chevrolet (424)
-
Kia (407)
-
Opel (400)
-
Mazda (394)
-
Audi (363)
-
Honda (301)
-
Renault (323)
-
Tata (87)
-
Land Rover (85)
-
Mitsubishi (77)
-
Fiat (68)
-
Daihatsu (68)
-
Datsun (67)
-
Jeep (52)
-
Peugeot (46)
-
Citroen (26)
-
Lexus (19)
-
Mahindra (18)
-
Daewoo (13)
-
Dodge (12)
-
Porsche (9)
-
GWM (9)
-
Jaguar (8)
-
Yamaha (7)
-
Volvo (5)
-
Chrysler (3)
Pippa Hudson interviewed Ciro De Siena, a motoring journalist with cars.co.za.
Listen to the interview in the audio clip below.
