Gang turf war behind deadly Elsies River mass shooting, says CPF
The Elsies River Community Police Forum (CPF) says the mass shooting in Clarkes Estate is linked to a turf war involving rival gangs in the area.
A teenager and three children were killed when gunmen opened fire on a wendy house on Tuesday night.
Three men have since been arrested in connection with the attack, which appears to have been targeted at the slain 18-year-old male.
Read: Three men arrested for deadly Elsies River mass shooting
The CPF's Imraan Mukaddam says there's been a power vacuum in Elsies River since the killing of a gang leader in the area.
It was done to inflict fear on the community of Clarkes Estate because of rival gangs wanting to take over territory.Imraan Mukaddam, Deputy Chair and PRO at Elsies River Community Policing Forum
There's a turf war happening and these three innocent children got shot whilst in their bed, in their homes with their mothers.Imraan Mukaddam, Deputy Chair and PRO at Elsies River Community Policing Forum
Mukaddam says the gang world is showing the government the middle finger after the army's deployment was extended on the Cape Flats.
Also read: Elsies CPF calls for WC govt to declare state of emergency on Cape Flats
It's understood that the gunmen and the teenage victim in the incident were apparently out on parole.
Mukaddam believes this is a clear indication of how the justice system is failing the community,
The amount of violence that we're seeing is clearly showing a total disregard for even the deployment of the army.Imraan Mukaddam, Deputy Chair and PRO at Elsies River Community Policing Forum
Listen to the conversation on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
