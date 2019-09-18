Watching the 2019 Rugby World Cup from your couch may be better than being there

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 16:10
Drone attack on Saudi Arabia's Abqaiq oil refinery
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Stephens - Research Fellow for Middle East Studies and Head of RUSI Qatar
Today at 16:20
High court rules that Rica is unconstitutional
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sam Sole - Senior Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:20
The ratings of medical doctors online
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa - Vice-Chairperson and spokeserson at South African Medical Association
Today at 17:46
Bizarre fabrics that the fashion industry has its money on
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Blackburn - Assoc Prof at Univ of Leeds with expertise in sustainable textiles, cellulose chemistry, cosmetics,
Tomorrow at 06:25
Nkandla For Sale
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Karen Dunlop - Estate Agent at Realty Professionals
Tomorrow at 06:41
Tech Tuesdays : Online Dating
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Tomorrow at 06:55
Israel Elections
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mohammad Al Kassim - Middle East Bureau Chief The Media Line
Tomorrow at 07:07
SANDF Stays and RICA Judgment Implications
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Murray Hunter
Albert Fritz - MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape Government
Tomorrow at 07:22
Insurance: Home Burglaries
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Maanda Tshifularo - Head of Dialdirect Insurance
Tomorrow at 08:07
2nd Interpol Global Drug and Illicit Substance Trafficking Conference in Cape Town
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at UCT's Global Risk Governance programme
Tomorrow at 09:40
What's behind the thinking for a private Afrikaans-medium university
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Connie Mulder - Head of Research at Solidarity
Tomorrow at 11:05
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr David Benn
MSF- a frontline response to sexual violence in Rustenburg Pt2
Legal Hour with William Booth
Shapeshifter
Business Focus: Alienated and marginalised by technology
Business Unusual - The changing ways we follow sport
How will Ndlovu Youth Choir members' lives change after their performance on 'America's Got Talent' Finals
South Africa's SOE's has a shortage of chief executives
Market Commentary
Inflation accelerated faster in August than expected
Tax burden history
Mama K’s Team 4 is Netflix’s first Original animation written and produced in Africa
Spotlight On Gender-Based Violence -Ramaphosa at joint sitting
Concourt ruling against corporal punishment
Life Esidimeni Inquest n 27
Can CellC be saved?
Buying or selling property for the first time
Concourt ruling - corporate punishment unlawful in homes
Ndlovu youth choir families react to them being in the finals
Sexual offenders list needed for teachers
ConCourt agrees that spanking your child is unconstitutional
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 13 September 2019 Here are John's three picks for the week 13 September 2019 4:42 PM
Scientists think they've solved the mystery of the Loch Ness monster People have made claims about seeing a huge dinosaur-like creature in Scotland’s Loch Ness since as far back as the sixth century. 13 September 2019 11:14 AM
Several people injured as Zimbabweans force their way to view Mugabe's body EWN reporter Clement Manyathela says paramedics are attending to those who have been injured as a result of the stampede. 12 September 2019 5:36 PM
View all World
[LISTEN] 2020 Olympic hopeful putting South Africa on the world gymnastics map Caitlin Rooskrantz became the first South African to win a gold medal this year at a recent international gymnastics competition.... 16 September 2019 5:34 PM
CT marathon: Kenya's Edwin Kibet Koech a strong contender for first place The defending champion will sit this year's Cape Town Marathon out as he gets ready to represent SA at the world championships. 13 September 2019 4:59 PM
He was kind to the core - SA icon PJ Powers remembers Bok hero Chester Williams Music legend PJ Powers says two great things happened in 1995: She met Chester Williams and she sang at the Rugby World Cup. 13 September 2019 2:45 PM
View all Sport
Ramaphosa urges all parties to offer solutions to tackle gender-based violence President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed an urgent joint sitting on Wednesday. 18 September 2019 4:16 PM
ConCourt upholds ruling that president must give reasons for firing ministers The High Court judgment found that the president is legally obliged to provide record and reason when firing a Cabinet member. 18 September 2019 3:29 PM
Tiso editor Ranjeni Munusamy on special leave after state capture claims Hawk's investigator Kobus Roelofse said this revelation came while he was investigating claims of corruption at Crime Intelligence... 18 September 2019 1:50 PM
View all Politics
Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice “Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 September 2019 10:32 AM
The stock market is not a casino. Investing in shares is nothing like gambling Too scared to “gamble” away your hard-earned cash? Kabous le Roux asks you to consider this simple argument with an open mind. 2 September 2019 6:31 PM
Tito Mboweni publishes evidence-based plan to fix structure of broken economy The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Peter Attard Montalto (Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex) for comment. 27 August 2019 8:50 PM
View all Opinion
Gang turf war behind deadly Elsies River mass shooting, says CPF A teenager and three kids were shot dead in Elsies River in what is believed to be a flare-up of an ongoing gang turf war. 18 September 2019 4:52 PM
Toyota, VW, Nissan the most highjacked cars in SA, but nobody wants a Chrysler The latest crime statistics show that that townships and city centres – Durban’s in particular - are highjacking hotspots. 18 September 2019 3:46 PM
“Can you see Me?” - Campaign calls on public to uncover human trafficking in SA The A21 campaign aims to educate the public on how to identify human trafficking and how to report it. 18 September 2019 2:54 PM
View all Local
The truth about '100% fruit juice' and why food labelling matters What's the difference between fresh fruit juice and reconstituted fruit juice? A food testing expert explains the technicalities. 18 September 2019 4:11 PM
Toyota, VW, Nissan the most highjacked cars in SA, but nobody wants a Chrysler The latest crime statistics show that that townships and city centres – Durban’s in particular - are highjacking hotspots. 18 September 2019 3:46 PM
Highly prescribed antibiotics linked to increased risk of heart problems - study A common type of antibiotics called fluoroquinolones may increase the risk of certain heart complications, a researcher explains. 18 September 2019 11:42 AM
View all Lifestyle
Watching the 2019 Rugby World Cup from your couch may be better than being there Television has been a game-changer for watching live sport 18 September 2019 7:15 PM
Toyota, VW, Nissan the most highjacked cars in SA, but nobody wants a Chrysler The latest crime statistics show that that townships and city centres – Durban’s in particular - are highjacking hotspots. 18 September 2019 3:46 PM
I haven’t saved. I intend to work well into my 100s - Leon Louw (FMF) Bruce Whitfield talks to Leon Louw (Free Market Foundation) about his attitude toward money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...) 18 September 2019 12:36 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Watching the 2019 Rugby World Cup from your couch may be better than being there

18 September 2019 7:15 PM
by
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual
Television has been a game-changer for watching live sport

The only thing that can beat watching broadcast sport these days, is watching it live at the ground. But that is under threat as TV and social media are beginning to make watching the game even better than being there.

Before we look to the future consider the past. Humans have been watching live events since before the Romans were killing each other in the colosseum almost 2 000 years ago.

The first "live" broadcast

It was only in 1911 though that following a live event without attending became possible. A college American Football match between two states saw over a 1 000 fans gather in one state to see how their team was doing in the adjoining state. They did not get to listen or watch the match, it was telegraphed play by play. After being read out a board showing the field positions was updated. A humble beginning, but text commentary is still a staple for many that can't watch or listen.

When audio broadcasts began in the 1920s sports soon followed. TV began broadcasting in the late 20s and sport was a major driver, the 1936 Olympics being one of the first.

Colour TV

Screens got a little bigger and the image improved, but the next innovation was only in 1955 when a Davis Cup tennis match was broadcast in colour. This was huge and TV went on to not only cover sport but change it. Tennis introduced the tie-break to prevent drawn-out matches in minor games and even changed the equipment itself. Tennis balls used to be white, but with the introduction of colour TV, it was suggested they switch to green, officially they are optic yellow. The man responsible for the change was Sir David Attenborough! What might the world’s favourite nature documentary maker have to do with tennis, he was the head of BBC 2 at the time it had been given the go-ahead to use colour broadcasts and one of the first was Wimbledon in 1967. Wimbledon did not change their use of white balls and only did so years later after everyone else had.

1955 also saw the first replay and slow motion, nothing like what we know today but a major innovation for couch fans.

In 1957 golf majors began switching to stroke play as match play would often see the top players knocked out early. Stroke play allowed the top players to more often feature as the victors.

It was 1965 when the first graphics appeared on-screen although it was very basic text.

Another notable sporting change for broadcast is in football, the 1970 FIFA world cup featured the Telstar, the iconic ball with black and white panels created to make the ball more visible to TV audiences, it is named for the communications satellite of the same name. Tournament balls look very different now but it was not forgotten the world cup football for last year's tournament was called the Telstar 18.

24-hour sports broadcasting began with ESPN in 1979 a year before 24-hour news was launched with CNN.

Satellite TV added lots more channels even though at the time South Africa had not even started any broadcasts until 1976.

MNET would rival the SABC for sport in the late ’80s and launched Supersport as its own channel in 1995 with the launch of DStv and the first Rugby World Cup in South Africa.

Screen graphics overlaid on the screen to mark distance covered or offsides became popular in the late 1990s.

And all the while the video recorder became the reliable friend to record the action when you could not get to the game or the TV. Many might even record a game they watched live to catch up on the plays they missed.

A new century and new ways to watch came in the form of higher definition pictures and you no longer had to watch on TV, the web was now a place to watch.

More cameras were added and special ones too. They could determine the speed of the ball and Hawk-eye allowed us to see what a cricket ball might do.

The 2010 Football World Cup featured matches broadcast in 3D, it did enhance the action although the technology never really took off.

Social media became the go-to companion to not only shout and celebrate at the TV but to everyone on Twitter or Facebook.

Most sport is funded by TV rights and those costs are astronomical, in order to recoup the costs broadcasters have introduced breaks in matches in order to play commercials. The SABC was not able to secure rights to broadcast the upcoming rugby world cup because it could not expect to get enough advertising to pay for the rights.

Rugby World Cup 2019

Now with the Rugby World Cup about to kick off this weekend in Japan, we can look forward to some over the top TV-watching options.

The first match might not sound like a clash of rugby titans, but considering the teams, Russia and Japan have yet to sign a treaty ending their part in World War II it is a big meeting. Japan hopes to set a new national rugby viewership rating of over 25 million.

There will be over 20 cameras for the game with a crazy 34 for the finals. Those cameras will broadcast in 8K to the Japanese market with the rest of the world getting 4K for all the matches that are hoped to reach over 800 million viewers during the course of the tournament.

Besides the on-screen graphics, the social media feeds and extra stats on the official World Cup app, pointing your camera at the screen should bring up additional augmented reality overlays cramming more info over and around your TV.

Pausing and reviewing live TV is no longer an innovation but 4K and certainly 8K broadcasts will also allow viewers to zoom in to watch a play in close-up slow motion.

You can watch highlights of many of the historic Rugby World Cup finals

The future of sports broadcasts

While the multiple cameras cover every angle and the players tracking devices supply full statistics on movement a new technique would allow you to view a play from a player's perspective using computers to determine the movement of a player and what that would look like on the field during a live play.

All those statistics are also useful for the coaches as they can now track every inspired move and fateful mistake.

While 8K TV’s are effectively as clear as you watching something in the flesh, there is still an option to recreate the 3D option that failed in the past, but odds are it will not just be 3D on the screen, it will be you wearing virtual reality eyewear and watching the game from the sidelines or even by walking onto the pitch if you wanted.

And it would not only get better for those at home, but bigger screens at the ground will also allow you to catch up on anything you missed while augmented reality glasses may add all the extras available on your TV right there at the game.

You may even one day head down to your local stadium and watch your team play anywhere in the world or any team playing anywhere in the world with holographic players running around the pitch. Should there be an important moment, those holograms could be super-sized to watch the action again in giant sizes.

Perhaps the Romans thought live entertainment had reached a pinnacle and could not get any better, but after 2 000 years, we are now able to say that we really are entertained.


This article first appeared on 702 : Watching the 2019 Rugby World Cup from your couch may be better than being there


18 September 2019 7:15 PM
by
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

More from Business Unusual

WeWork hopes to fix old office problems with big data, disruption and community

11 September 2019 7:15 PM

The We Company is due to list later this year but there are big problems with its valuation and business model.

Read More arrow_forward

The Silicon Age - How one element has powered most of human innovation

28 August 2019 6:30 PM

Wherever you look you will see silicon at work. This is a tribute to the 14th element on the periodic table and its many uses.

Read More arrow_forward

Who gets the biggest cut of the billion dollar hair loss industry?

21 August 2019 7:08 PM

Stem cells and 3D printing may give hope to those tearing their hair out trying to save theirs.

Read More arrow_forward

Doomsday weapons, a deterrent or a real threat?

14 August 2019 7:15 PM

The World is both safer and more dangerous than it has ever been and these weapons could end human life on the planet.

Read More arrow_forward

It's called the web. Is it any surprise we got caught in it?

31 July 2019 7:12 PM

The World Wide Web is 25 years old. What was supposed to connect us has become more like a trap and we all helped it happen.

Read More arrow_forward

Humanity 2.0: Tech is driving our evolution

24 July 2019 7:14 PM

Technology is becoming the driver of human evolution. It took another step forward this month.

Read More arrow_forward

Space weather: sunny with a chance of destruction

26 June 2019 7:13 PM

Solar activity could result in a rare and improbable event which could send civilisation back to the dark ages.

Read More arrow_forward

Peak disruption - is the internet revolution almost over?

19 June 2019 7:15 PM

The likelihood of seeing a new Alphabet or Alibaba in the next decade is declining.

Read More arrow_forward

The world may soon have only one time zone (and a new calender)

12 June 2019 7:14 PM

You may think that the time and date is unchanging, but it does change, and it might do so again.

Read More arrow_forward

How to use machine learning

5 June 2019 7:15 PM

Machines can already do many tasks better than humans, so use them.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Toyota, VW, Nissan the most highjacked cars in SA, but nobody wants a Chrysler

Local Business Lifestyle

[WATCH] Mzansi's Ndlovu Youth Choir's wows at AGT finale, voting is underway

World

Mixed reaction to Constitutional Court's ruling over spanking of children

Local

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
The Movies review: Dora and the Lost City of Gold
UK Report
What's On: 2019 Cape Town Baroque Festival
Will army get an extension on the Cape Flats?
Weekend sport talk: Cape Town Marathon
18 SEP 2019
Ndhlovu Youth Choir wow at AGT finale
Update on State Capture Inquiry
Deputy Minister David Masondo releases a statement on the allegations against him
Concourt dismisses president's appeal against high court ruling

EWN Highlights

Families of Esidimeni victims 'hopeful' as NPA holds formal inquest

18 September 2019 9:01 PM

Prasa to roll-out new additional trains on Western Cape railways

18 September 2019 8:34 PM

DA welcomes ConCourt judgment on president’s powers to fire ministers

18 September 2019 7:01 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA