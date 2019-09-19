Ndlovu Youth Choir bows out graciously, as US singer Kodi Lee crowned AGT winner
The South African youth choir that has won the hearts of Mzansi is excited about what lies ahead and says 'this is only the beginning.
RELATED: [VIDEO] America's Got Talent's blind singer with autism blows audience away
California's Kodi Lee was crowned the season 14 winner but the Ndlovu Youth Choir says it "looks forward to continuing sharing love, unity and above all hope."
The 22-year-old singer and pianist, who is blind and has autism won the hearts of the American population.
What an incredible chapter in #AGT history!— America's Got Talent (@AGT) September 19, 2019
Relive the winning moment again and again. pic.twitter.com/NarvVTtCTx
Our @AGT journey may have come to an end but this is only the beginning. We are so excited for what lies ahead and we look forward to continuing sharing love, unity and above all hope. 🇿🇦🇺🇸❤️🙏🏾 #agt pic.twitter.com/EDTtYh8Sfr— Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) September 19, 2019
Watching @ChoirAfrica’s final performance on @AGT filled me with immense pride & hope for the future. Our star always shines the brightest when we showcase who we truly are as South Africans. Wishing the #NdlovuYouthChoir the very best. In our eyes you are already winners. pic.twitter.com/x2y6CtAMoQ— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) September 18, 2019
More from World
Not gonna make it to the Rugby World Cup? Take a vicarious trip around Japan
Journalist and writer Erns Grundling talks about his new tv series where he took on the Kumano Kudo.Read More
[WATCH] Mzansi's Ndlovu Youth Choir's wows at AGT finale, voting is underway
South Africa waits with bated breath as the countdown to the winner of America's Got Talent begins.Read More
Think Equal aims to create a gender-equitable South Africa
Filmmaker Leslee Udwin is on a mission to teach children to love and value other human beings.Read More
[LISTEN] Coal-based energy policy in SA could sink economy
The UN Climate Summit gets underway in New York next week with the aim of ramping up global efforts to tackle the climate crisis.Read More
These are the 10 best and worst countries for expats to live and work in
South Africa ranks among the worst destinations for personal finance, quality of life, and working abroad in the eyes of expats.Read More
No telling how high oil price could go if Saudi oil attacks continue - economist
Economist Dr Azar Jammine says it's premature to predict how much the attacks could affect the petrol price in South Africa.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 13 September 2019
Here are John's three picks for the weekRead More
Scientists think they've solved the mystery of the Loch Ness monster
People have made claims about seeing a huge dinosaur-like creature in Scotland’s Loch Ness since as far back as the sixth century.Read More
Several people injured as Zimbabweans force their way to view Mugabe's body
EWN reporter Clement Manyathela says paramedics are attending to those who have been injured as a result of the stampede.Read More
Naspers spin-off comes in at R1,200 a share
Prosus made a good start to its first day of trading on the JSE, opening at R1,238 a share.Read More
More from Entertainment
Digging up the secrets of Cape Town’s hidden treasure
Discover the real story of Bo-Kaap… a colourful story that will surprise you in many ways!Read More
I wish the Ndlovu Youth Choir was mine! - Roddy Quin (music manager)
“What they’ve done for SA is incredible! You cannot put a rand value to it,” says Johnny Clegg’s former manager, Roddy Quin.Read More
A delightful homage to the history of musicals at Theatre on the Bay
Co-creator of A Night at the Musicals, Le Gateau Chocolat says musicals have been the soundtrack to so many of our lives.Read More
[WATCH] I have to push my own boundaries - Jesse Clegg on music and US collabs
Singer-songwriter Jesse Clegg has been working and touring in the US and says it's given him a new perspective on his own music.Read More
Here's how your favourite TV shows get picked to go to air
Neale Dennet from ITV Choice explains how your favorite shows make it from the production house to your TV screen.Read More
Rich Mnisi is redefining the fashion world and says there's so much more to come
The award-winning designer talks about his career highlights, his inspiration and what he has to offer the creative industry.Read More
Comedians to raise funds to build orphanage in Orange Farm
The show on the 19th of September will take place at the Barnyard Theatre in Sandton.Read More
[LISTEN] Finuala Dowling gives moving rendition of some of her best poems
John Maytham interviews Finuala Dowling, one of South Africa’s most highly acclaimed living poets.Read More
[WATCH] Azania Mosaka in conversation with Australian chef Shannon Bennett
Shannon Bennett is one of Australia's most loved and most famous chefs who will be part of this years Appetite Fest line up.Read More
Jeremy Mansfield gets real about his money and beliefs about it
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeremy Mansfield about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More