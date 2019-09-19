Ndlovu Youth Choir bows out graciously, as US singer Kodi Lee crowned AGT winner

The South African youth choir that has won the hearts of Mzansi is excited about what lies ahead and says 'this is only the beginning.

California's Kodi Lee was crowned the season 14 winner but the Ndlovu Youth Choir says it "looks forward to continuing sharing love, unity and above all hope."

The 22-year-old singer and pianist, who is blind and has autism won the hearts of the American population.

What an incredible chapter in #AGT history!



Relive the winning moment again and again. pic.twitter.com/NarvVTtCTx — America's Got Talent (@AGT) September 19, 2019

Our @AGT journey may have come to an end but this is only the beginning. We are so excited for what lies ahead and we look forward to continuing sharing love, unity and above all hope. 🇿🇦🇺🇸❤️🙏🏾 #agt pic.twitter.com/EDTtYh8Sfr — Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) September 19, 2019