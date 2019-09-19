A delightful homage to the history of musicals at Theatre on the Bay

A Night at the Musicals, direct from London s West End has arrived at Pieter Toerien s Theatre on the Bay and can be seen from 19 September to 5 October 2019.

The multi-awarded musical is the creation of two superstars of the international cabaret circuit, Le Gateau Chocolat and Jonny Woo.

The Nigerian-born Le Gateau Chocolat, who is an opera singer in his own right and London-based Jonny Woo, have teamed up for the most absurdly camp and thoroughly entertaining, homage to the modern musical.

Le Gateau Chocolat or 'Gatto' as he is called says the compilation of musicals in the show is done somewhat 'tongue in cheek' but is rooted in their absolute adoration of the genre.

There is something so ridiculous about a man dancing in the rain but I love every bit of it. Le Gateau Chocolat

Take a listen to Le Gateau Chocolat explain the background to this delightful production to John Maytham below: