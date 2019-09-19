Medical schemes suspend five executives over corruption allegations
The Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) has suspended five officials on Wednesday pending the outcome of an investigation into alleged corruption and unethical conduct.
Council chief executive Dr Sipho Kabane says the allegations include irregular placement of schemes under curatorship, irregular appointment of service providers, irregular spending on service providers with close relationships, having personal lifestyles not matched by salaries.
These were serious in nature and we decided to suspend these officials so that that we can do an investigation.Dr Sipho Kabane, Chief executive - Council for Medical Schemes
These are precautionary suspension with full pay and benefits. These are to allow the investigations to go unhindered.Dr Sipho Kabane, Chief executive - Council for Medical Schemes
We don't want to be seen as sweeping serious allegations under the carpet.Dr Sipho Kabane, Chief executive - Council for Medical Schemes
Listen to the full interview below...
