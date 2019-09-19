Why Stellenbosch residents oppose R44 upgrades

The planned upgrade on the R44 between Stellenbosch and Somerset-West has been met with objections.

A number of groups under the banner of the Cape Winelands Integrated Plan Coalition say the upgrade impact on the cultural history of the area.

They also say the taxpayers' money could be spent on other projects.

However, Western Cape Government Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela says the upgrade is needed to avoid accidents.

The road was inspected and it was deemed that is is not very safe and we are doing the work to make sure the road is a bit safer. Bonginkosi Madikizela, Human Settlements MEC - Western Cape Government

Part of the concerns that were raised is that the surface is not up to stand and it has a potential of causing accidents. Bonginkosi Madikizela, Human Settlements MEC - Western Cape - Government

Stellenbosch ratepayers association chairperson André Pelser says no one in the town hall meetings supported the upgrade.

There was no single person in that townhall that supported this. We don't believe the public participation was adequate. André Pelser, Chairperson - Stellenbosch Ratepayers Association

We believe that this will have a huge negative impact on our cultural and Wineland's environment. André Pelser, Chairperson - Stellenbosch Ratepayers Association

This is the jewel in the country, it is a major source of tourism. André Pelser, Chairperson - Stellenbosch Ratepayers Association

